Who is ‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei’s celebrity crush?

You know what they say -- "Boys Will Be Boys."

Joey Graziadei is trying his luck at love for a second time as the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor, and with a whopping crowd of 32 women fighting for his heart — the largest number of hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise to appear on a single season — Joey has some very diverse women to choose among, in terms of interests, origins, personalities, and beyond.

Recommended Videos

Naturally, this has left fans of The Bachelor franchise with just one burning question — What exactly is Joey’s type? — which he answered on an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast prior to the premiere.

“I am looking for my person. I know for me, especially as I’ve gotten older, there isn’t a type. It’s more about a personality and a type of person. I just need someone that’s willing to be open to taking on life with me. I want someone adventurous. I want someone that’s going to love every day and try to make the most of it.”

While Joey does not have a specific type when it comes to appearance, he has admitted in the past who his ultimate celebrity crush is, so chances are he is looking for someone just like the talented singer/songwriter.

Who is this celebrity crush exactly? Joey Graziadei spilled all of the tea in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation…

Photo via ABC

When asked who his celebrity crush is, Joey admitted that Dua Lipa has had him hooked “since that GRAMMY performance,” and we cannot blame him whatsoever. She is truly the definition of perfection!

Will he cross paths with someone as stunning yet sweet as the “Houdini” singer on season 28 of The Bachelor? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself if tennis professional Joey finds his perfect match (no pun intended), catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.