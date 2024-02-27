Who is ‘The Bachelor’ star Kelsey Anderson’s celebrity crush?

With a celebrity crush that had fans of the Bachelor franchise doing a double take, viewers are starting to question whether or not season 28 star Kelsey Anderson is actually interested in Joey Graziadei. Her celebrity crush could not be more different than the 28-year-old Pennsylvania native!

Nearing the end of the beloved competition series, it is clear that Kelsey and Joey have undeniable chemistry with one another — embarking on two one-on-one dates, one in Spain in episode 5 and one in Canada in episode 7 — and their respective personalities look like they mesh beautifully. As far as physical appearance goes, fans of the Bachelor franchise have just one burning question: Is Joey really Kelsey’s type?

In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation — where they played a goofy game of 20 questions — the 25-year-old Louisiana native revealed her celebrity crush, which caused us to raise a few eyebrows. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Who is Kelsey’s celebrity crush?

Photo via ABC

While she did not share the same celebrity crush as any of her castmates — such as Maria Georgas who is crushing on Evan Peters, Lea Cayanan who is crushing on Michael B. Jordan, Lexi Young who is crushing on Jacob Elordi and Timothée Chalamet, and beyond — Kelsey shared with Bachelor Nation someone who would definitely give Joey a run for his money regardless.

“My celebrity crush is Michael Strahan… He seems so sweet and I dig the tooth gap haha”

Needless to say, 5′ 11″ Graziadei has nothing on 6′ 5″ Strahan!

To find out for yourself if Kelsey and Joey find lasting love nonetheless — securing the final rose and a Neil Lane sparkler at the end of the hit competition show — catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day on Hulu. Inching closer and closer to the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey, the remainder of season 28 is sure to be a 10 out of 10.

If Joey breaks Kelsey’s heart though, just know that she has Strahan on speed dial…