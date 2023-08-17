Who is ‘The Bachelorette’ host Jesse Palmer’s wife, Emely Fardo?

If you are anything like us, then when The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer mentioned he had a wife on the “Men Tell All” episode earlier this week, you might have done a double take.

Jesse has accomplished quite a few things throughout his 44 years of life — playing in the NFL, commentating for ESPN, hosting The Proposal, hosting Holiday Baking Championship, hosting (and serving as the lead on) The Bachelor, and more — but being married was not something that was on our radar.

While Jesse Palmer has built up quite the resume over the years, his greatest accomplishment might be finding his one true love, Emely Fardo (now Emely Palmer), but we have just one question: Who is this mystery woman?

After partaking in a deep dive on social media, keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Emely Fardo, as well as her relationship with The Bachelorette host.

What you should know about The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer’s wife, Emely Fardo.

Emily Fardo is 37-years-old, seven years younger than her husband, and she was born and raised in Brazil. Later on in her life, Emily moved to New York City to pursue her modeling career and dabble in photography, however, she is always on the move.

According to her Instagram profile (which has 21k followers and counting), Emily is a truly a jet-setter. She seems to constantly be traveling around the globe, with recent posts in Canada, France, Thailand, Iceland, The Netherlands, and beyond.

Fortunately, Emily does not do it alone! Based on her Instagram profile, it looks like she is usually traveling alongside Jesse (when he is not busy hosting The Bachelorette, of course).

As for her relationship with Jesse, the duo first connected back in 2017, after they attended the same boxing class and instantly caught each other’s eye. After dating for just about two years, Jesse popped the question during a trip together in France. Does it get more romantic than that?

Jesse and Emely tied the knot back in 2020 with an intimate ceremony in Connecticut, after their plans to get married in France went awry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the two lovebirds had the wedding of their dreams just two years later. In a long-winded Instagram caption, The Bachelorette host explained just how special this day was for the him and Emely, as well as their families:

“We did a thing… After cancelling our wedding twice due to COVID and then eloping in Connecticut, Emely and I finally tied the knot (again) in front of our immediate families in Provence, France 🇫🇷 Everything was PERFECT. This was the day we had been envisioning for the past 3 years. Such a magical day full of love, tears (I maybe cried… a lot) and gratitude. Thank you @lavenderandroseweddings for your incredible vision, creativity and patience in planning our dream wedding! Thank you @gregfinck and @mgimage for capturing and immortalizing these beautiful and insane moments! It took longer to get here than expected, but we made it… More photos to come!”

Some of our favorite members of Bachelor Nation chimed in with their support, commenting on Jesse’s Instagram post and wishing the happy couple nothing but prosperity in the rest of their relationship:

“Congrats you two! Amazing,” Michael Allio wrote. “Congratulations to you and Emely 🤍 Wishing you all the happiness in the world,” Rachel Recchia wrote. “The man the myth! Congrats to you both,” Aaron Clancy wrote. “Congrats you two!! 🤍🤍,” Tayshia Adams wrote.

Given that his love with Emely is seriously to die for, we can see why he was selected to give advice to The Bachelorette Charity Lawson, as well as her suitors this season — he clearly knows his stuff!

Will he be able to guide Charity in the right direction and help her journey conclude with a happy ending? Tune in to the season finale of The Bachelorette to find out…