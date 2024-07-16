Who is the mystery houseguest on ‘Big Brother 26?’ Signs point to a two-time ‘Survivor’ star we’ve been missing on our television screens

We all know the phrase that longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen-Moonves — AKA “The ChenBot” for Big Brother 26 — repeats over and over again: expect the unexpected. With an unprecedented artificial intelligence theme taking over the house (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles) this summer, the houseguests are in for some major twists and turns, but nobody expected this one…

Recommended Videos

For the first time in franchise history, contestants will have the opportunity to vote in a 17th houseguest, whose identity remains a secret. With Survivor star Cirie Fields joining Big Brother 25 shortly after it began, could another castaway be making their Big Brother debut tomorrow (July 17)?

Signs point to yes, as a two-time Survivor star has been sharing some suspicious content via social media alongside Chen-Moonves. Keep scrolling to find out who…

Kass McQuillen might be the mystery houseguest on Big Brother 26

After sharing a selfie with Julie Chen-Moonves to X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption “Let the games begin,” reality television lovers were instantaneously sent into a frenzy, confident that Survivor: Cagayan and Survivor: Cambodia fan favorite Kass McQuillen will be the 17th houseguest on Big Brother 26:

“KASS BETTER BE THE 17TH HG” “PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE BE ON BB26” “GO IN THE HOUSE MOM I BEG YOU…” “But when she’s there pouring champagne in the BB house on Wednesday night then what…”

For those who are unfamiliar, Kass was a member of the infamous Luzon tribe on Survivor: Cagayan, eventually becoming the third place finisher when Woo Hwang chose to take Tony Vlachos to the final two instead, a moment that has gone down in the Survivor history books (for better or worse).

Solidifying her spot as a fan favorite after becoming the villain that nobody expected on Survivor: Cagayan, Kass — coined “Chaos Kass” by Spencer Bledsoe — returned for Survivor: Cambodia, a season consisting of only returning players. Known for her rivalry with future “Sole Survivor” Sarah Lacina, Kass became the first member of the jury “due to her ruthless character and the majority’s wariness of the possible re-emergence of her ‘Chaos Kass’ persona.”

With no wins under her belt, could Big Brother 26 be her time to shine? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself whether or not this theory is true, catch the two-night premiere of Big Brother 26 on Wednesday (July 17) and Thursday (July 18) at 9pm ET/PT on CBS. We seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything this season has in store, especially if the one and only Kass McQuillen is a part of it!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy