What can be said about General Hospital that hasn’t already been said? It’s been on the air continuously since 1963, which means it’s outlived presidents, wars and even Betty White. It’s an American institution and one of the most popular soap operas of all time. Because it’s been on the air so long, the show pretty much has a revolving cast of characters as many age out of the show. This has many people asking, “who plays Spinelli on General Hospital?”

The character of Spinelli has some history behind it. Back in 2006, the show’s producers put out a casting call looking for someone matching the description of a “college-aged kid.” They wanted someone who was a mix of character actor (and Robot Chicken creator) Seth Green and Spicolli, famously played by Sean Penn in the ’80s teen classic “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

Note-perfect casting

The role was won by actor Bradford Anderson, who has played Spinelli continuously except for three days in Jan. 2017, when actor Blake Berris took on the role. He made his TV debut on Nov. 13, 2006, and he was also one of the main characters on the spin-off General Hospital: Night Shift. Anderson has said that he tries to sound like Spicolli when he plays the character, and his mix of surfer talk and technical knowledge – including his esoteric tech references – have made him a fan favorite.

He’s been called “one of the quirkiest characters daytime has ever seen” by ABC Soaps in Depth and he’s been praised for creating a wholly recognizable character, something it would take other actors years to accomplish.

One of Anderson’s costars, Carolyn Hennesy, called Anderson’s performance “fantastical.” She said his dialogue elevates him to a level that “deserves something higher than an Emmy.” She also said the way he talks is “genius to me.”

As for the character’s biography, Spinelli was raised by his grandmother and never got the chance to meet his parents. He had a one-night stand with his ex-fiance Maxie Jones which led to a daughter named Georgie. He was also in a long relationship with Ellie Trout, who graciously helped him bring up his daughter. That lasted from 2012-2021. Anyone who watches Spinelli can immediately recognize his presence and inadvertent character quirkiness. Take a look at this recent clip of Spinelli from Valentine’s Day.

