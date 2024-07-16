Who was eliminated during episode 2 of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21?

From spiders to skydiving to comedy shows and beyond, episode 2 of The Bachelorette season 21 had everything, including some kangaroo testicles within the first five minutes. How wild is that?
Jenn Tran — the first Asian-American lead in the history of the Bachelor franchise — proved once again that she is taking her role as the leading lady as serious as can be, sending home three men that she did not see a future with beyond The Bachelorette. While we definitely would not have sent home the oh-so successful Jahaan Ansari, to each their own, I guess…
Aside from Jahaan, to see the other two men who will not be returning for episode 3 of The Bachelorette season 21, just keep scrolling. Similarly, keep scrolling to see which 15 suitors are still fighting for her heart, because we are confident that her future fiancé is somewhere in the bunch!
3 men were eliminated during episode 2 of The Bachelorette season 21
Brian Autz — a 33-year-old aesthetics consultant from Northport, New York
Jahaan Ansari — a 28-year-old startup founder from Newbury Park, California
Marvin Goodly — a 28-year-old luxury event planner from Orangeburg, South Carolina
15 men are still in the running after episode 2 of The Bachelorette season 21
Aaron Erb — a 29-year-old aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma
Austin Ott — a 28-year-old sales executive from Vista, California
Devin Strader — a 28-year-old freight company owner from Rosenberg, Texas
Dylan Buckor — a 24-year-old medical student from Elk Grove, California
Grant Ellis — a 30-year-old day trader from Newark, New Jersey
Hakeem Moulton — a 29-year-old medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Illinois
Jeremy Simon — a 29-year-old real estate investor from Fairfield, Connecticut
John Mitchell — a 26-year-old medical student from Delray Beach, Florida
Jonathon Johnson — a 27-year-old creative director from Kansas City, Missouri
Marcus Shoberg — a 31-year-old army ranger veteran from Cloquet, Minnesota
Sam McKinney — a 27-year-old contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Sam Nejad — a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California
Spencer Conley — a 30-year-old pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas
Thomas Nguyen — a 31-year-old retirement adviser from Tucker, Georgia
Tomas Azzano — a 27-year-old physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario
With a stellar group of suitors remaining — with the exception of a few duds here and there — who (if anyone) will ultimately steal the heart of the one and only Jenn Tran? To find out whether or not she finds her prince charming in the end, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 each and every Monday on ABC. Our money is on sweet Southern gentleman Sam McKinney bringing home the bacon, but we will just have to wait and see how the remainder of season 21 unfolds…
Published: Jul 16, 2024 06:52 pm