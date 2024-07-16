Who was eliminated during episode 2 of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21?

From spiders to skydiving to comedy shows and beyond, episode 2 of The Bachelorette season 21 had everything, including some kangaroo testicles within the first five minutes. How wild is that?

Jenn Tran — the first Asian-American lead in the history of the Bachelor franchise — proved once again that she is taking her role as the leading lady as serious as can be, sending home three men that she did not see a future with beyond The Bachelorette. While we definitely would not have sent home the oh-so successful Jahaan Ansari, to each their own, I guess…

Aside from Jahaan, to see the other two men who will not be returning for episode 3 of The Bachelorette season 21, just keep scrolling. Similarly, keep scrolling to see which 15 suitors are still fighting for her heart, because we are confident that her future fiancé is somewhere in the bunch!

3 men were eliminated during episode 2 of The Bachelorette season 21

Brian Autz — a 33-year-old aesthetics consultant from Northport, New York

Jahaan Ansari — a 28-year-old startup founder from Newbury Park, California

Marvin Goodly — a 28-year-old luxury event planner from Orangeburg, South Carolina

15 men are still in the running after episode 2 of The Bachelorette season 21

Aaron Erb — a 29-year-old aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma

Austin Ott — a 28-year-old sales executive from Vista, California

Devin Strader — a 28-year-old freight company owner from Rosenberg, Texas

Dylan Buckor — a 24-year-old medical student from Elk Grove, California

Grant Ellis — a 30-year-old day trader from Newark, New Jersey

Hakeem Moulton — a 29-year-old medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Illinois

Jeremy Simon — a 29-year-old real estate investor from Fairfield, Connecticut

John Mitchell — a 26-year-old medical student from Delray Beach, Florida

Jonathon Johnson — a 27-year-old creative director from Kansas City, Missouri

Marcus Shoberg — a 31-year-old army ranger veteran from Cloquet, Minnesota

Sam McKinney — a 27-year-old contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Sam Nejad — a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California

Spencer Conley — a 30-year-old pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Thomas Nguyen — a 31-year-old retirement adviser from Tucker, Georgia

Tomas Azzano — a 27-year-old physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario

With a stellar group of suitors remaining — with the exception of a few duds here and there — who (if anyone) will ultimately steal the heart of the one and only Jenn Tran? To find out whether or not she finds her prince charming in the end, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 each and every Monday on ABC. Our money is on sweet Southern gentleman Sam McKinney bringing home the bacon, but we will just have to wait and see how the remainder of season 21 unfolds…

