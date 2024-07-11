What will episode 2 of ‘The Bachelorette’ entail? Here’s everything we know, according to Reality Steve

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for episode 2 of The Bachelorette season 21. Scroll at your own risk…

As of Monday (July 8), season 21 of The Bachelorette is officially underway, and after just one episode, it’s safe to say that this season is already one for the books (for better or for worse). With the splits, shots, and streaking, our eyes are glued to our television screens until further notice!

Revealed at the end of the premiere, in an unprecedented turn of events, leading lady Jenn Tran and her 18 remaining suitors will travel abroad on day two of the beloved competition series, something that is unprecedented within the Bachelor franchise so far. After all, Jenn did say that her season would be one like no other…

Traveling to Melbourne, Australia, it is unclear what exactly episode 2 of the hit competition show will entail, but a synopsis given to Bachelor Nation by ABC gives fans of the Bachelor franchise some sort of idea:

“With night one and their time in Los Angeles behind them, Jenn and her suitors jet-set down under to Melbourne, Australia, and continue their journey to find love. Kicking things off, Jenn and a group of the men explore Melbourne’s culinary delicacies and stop by a comedy show where they themselves are the punchline. Next, Jenn and one lucky man embark on a skydiving adventure where one of her biggest fears is tested; while back at the hotel, a confrontation between two men also reaches new peaks. Later, Jenn and her men strike a pose in a photo shoot alongside Australia’s native wildlife before diving into a tense cocktail party.”

With two group dates and a one-on-one date, episode 2 of The Bachelorette season 21 is sure to be jam-packed with content, leaving Bachelor Nation with dozens and dozens of questions about what’s to come.

Who is on the one-on-one date?

Who is on the group dates?

Who receives the group date roses?

Most importantly, who is eliminated at the end of the episode?

To find out for yourself — based on spoilers shared by the one and only Reality Steve — just keep scrolling.

The Bachelorette season 21, episode 2 breakdown

Kicking things off, Reality Steve detailed what exactly goes down at the first group date of the season, which consists of eight men “performing at a comedy roast at the St. Kilda’s Sports Club” as a part of the Melbourne Comedy Festival that was happening at the time. Hosted by Australian comedian Bec Charlwood and featuring “men in boxers and thongs,” said men who are a part of this NSFW group date are Aaron Erb, Brian Autz, Devin Strader, Grant Ellis, Jeremy Simon, Jonathon Johnson, Sam Nejad, and Marvin Goodly.

Reality Steve also shared some of the nitty gritty details from the date, admitting that things get a bit dicey as far as the drama goes. Apparently “Brian gets roasted for being the oldest guy at 32,” while Jeremy and Jonathon are made fun of for their height (or lack thereof), Sam receives the nickname “The Persian Virgin,” and more. At the end of the day, Jenn gives Grant the group date rose, prior to embarking on the first one-on-one date of the season later on in the episode.

Said one-on-one date is with Marcus Shoberg, and the pair goes skydiving, ultimately landing around Point Ormond Hill in Melbourne, Australia. While it is unclear what conversations are had at the dinner portion of the date, he receives a rose nonetheless, ultimately advancing to episode 3 of the beloved competition series. Go Marcus!

The second group date of the season consists of nine men — Austin Ott, Dylan Buckor, Hakeem Moulton, Jahaan Ansari, John Mitchell, Sam McKinney, Spencer Conley, Thomas Nguyen, and Tomas Azzano — and they put on their zookeeper shoes and play with exotic animals. While Reality Steve did not have many details to share about said group date, he could confirm that Jenn gives Dylan the group date rose in the end.

To follow is the second rose ceremony of the season, and with Grant, Marcus, and Dylan all receiving roses earlier in the episode, the following contestants are on the chopping block:

Aaron Erb

Austin Ott

Brian Autz

Devin Strader

Hakeen Moulton

Jahaan Ansari

Jeremy Simon

John Mitchell

Jonathon Johnson

Marvin Goodly

Sam McKinney

Sam Nejad

Spencer Conley

Thomas Nguyen

Tomas Azzano

In the end, Hakeem Moulton, Jahaan Ansari, and Marvin Goodly found themselves unlucky in love, failing to receive a rose this fateful night. Poor guys!

With 15 men remaining after episode 2, will Jenn find her perfect match once and for all? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of season 21 of The Bachelorette Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

While her group of guys definitely has some questionable characters — notably Botox-loving Brian — we are confident that Jenn’s forever person is a part of The Bachelorette season 21. Our fingers are crossed that First Impression Rose recipient Sam McKinney takes the cake, but we will just have to wait and see!

