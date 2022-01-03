Now the Doctor Who New Year’s special has come and gone, Jodie Whittaker has just two episodes left to go before she exits the TARDIS. But as much as fans aren’t prepared to lose the actress, who joined the series back in 2017, speculation over who will replace her as the 14th Doctor is rife. So who is set to be the next face of the immortal time traveler?

Well, in order to solve that mystery, we need to remember that Whittaker is leaving the show alongside current showrunner Chris Chibnall. In his place, Russell T. Davies is returning to the Whoniverse after serving as Doctor Who‘s EP from 2005-2010, overseeing both Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s tenures. Given that Davies had worked with both Eccleston and Tennant immediately before casting them as the Doctor, the expectation is that No. 14 is going to be among the cast from Davies’ recent acclaimed drama, It’s a Sin.

Originally, It’s a Sin lead Olly Alexander was a frontrunner in the race, though the actor/singer dimmed interest when he revealed he’s currently focusing on his music. Co-star Omari Douglas then emerged as a favorite, with Davies even praising him as the perfect leading actor in an interview with iNews. Lastly, Lydia West is another It’s a Sin cast member in the running. Particularly as Whittaker herself has chosen West as her personal pick for her replacement.

When it comes to the odds-on favorites, U.K. betting agencies have the likes of comedian Richard Ayoade, I May Destroy You‘s Michaela Coel, and Good Omens‘ Michael Sheen as the strongest bets, even though Sheen has recently thrown doubt on his hiring. Following Whittaker’s groundbreaking casting, then, both male and female stars are being considered. But maybe we should be expecting another woman to snap up the part.

According to Birmingham Mail, leaked production details from the show’s next season indicate that the Fourteenth Doctor will likewise be female. It reads: “A fantasy action saga of a mysterious alien time-traveler, Doctor Who, who picks up human companions, faces evil foes with little more than her wits and a sonic screwdriver and journeys throughout time and space in a police phone booth called the TARDIS.” Though maybe we shouldn’t put too much stock in this description, given that it incorrectly calls the character “Doctor Who.”

With Davies having confirmed that auditions are underway, hopefully, the official announcement of the next Doctor shouldn’t be far away. What we do know is that Doctor Who will return to our screens this spring for Jodie Whittaker’s penultimate episode.