Following the acquittal of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse Friday, actor Whoopi Goldberg has joined the chorus of voices speaking out after a criminal trial that divided the country over concerns such as gun rights, justice protests, violence, and vigilantism.

Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two of them and wounding a third in Kenosha, Wis., last year amid a protest against police brutality, according to Associated Press. He faced with a number of charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; and first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; and a number of other charges — acquitted on all of them by a jury Friday, according to NPR.

In a segment on ABC’s talk show The View Tuesday, the hosts discussed the various issues surrounding the case, including Rittenhouse’s in-court argument of acting in self-defense amid the shootings.

Reacting to a clip of the father of Anthony Huber, one of the people shot and killed by Rittenhouse, Goldberg said it “put things into perspective, for me at least.”

The clip in question featured John Huber talking with CNN about the death of his son saying, “There’s no justice right now for our family and there’s no closure. And there wasn’t going to be justice in that Kenosha court with that judge.”

Goldberg went on to explain that in her opinion, Huber was trying to stop what he thought was an active shooter at the time.

“Even all the excuses in the world, does not change the fact that three people got shot, two people were murdered. To me, it’s murder; I’m sorry.”

It seems that many famous actors are using their star status to have their thoughts heard about the case’s conclusion as well.

Star Trek actor George Takei opined, “Justice was denied.” Mark Ruffalo of MCU fame also commented on the situation, observing “Justice weeps bitterly today.” His fellow MCU co-star Dave Bautista dismissed Rittenhouse during the trial, saying, “F**k that kid!”

Even horror legend Stephen King joined in, proactively comparing Rittenhouse to one of the shooters involved in the Columbine High School massacre.

What do you think about Goldberg and other celebrities’ reactions to the Kyle Rittenhouse case? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.