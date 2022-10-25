Whovians feel ruff after ‘Doctor Who’ regenerates into ‘Paw Patrol’

Following the conclusion of the Jodie Whittaker era and the return of David Tennant, ahead of Ncuti Gatwa taking over the TARDIS, Doctor Who is on the verge of entering a brand new era. And to go along with that, the immortal sci-fi series has just unveiled a fresh logo that’s drawn from the annals of Whoniverse history. But while Whovians are raving about it, the rest of social media is picking up some surprising vibes.

In the wake of the new logo’s reveal, Paw Patrol has been trending on Twitter as everyone and their dog is making the exact same joke. Yes, the general shape of the revamped Doctor Who logo vaguely resembles that of the popular pre-school kids show, and nobody can resist pointing that out.

New Doctor Who logo is giving Paw Patrol pic.twitter.com/VbaEigYZAS — Quoth the Raven 🦇 (@raventbrunner) October 25, 2022

Thought it was PawPatrol https://t.co/66MkqNiHdV — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) October 25, 2022

No, you’re really not.

Am I the only one who gets Paw Patrol vibes from the new Doctor Who logo? pic.twitter.com/L6reOipgdY — Matt Davis (@MattDavisBlogs) October 25, 2022

Yes, officer, we’d like to report a theft.

why did they steal the paw patrol logo pic.twitter.com/CV8MyvOsMo — Stalgia (@MrNostalgiaYT) October 25, 2022

Doctor Who? More like Dogtor Who, am I right? *avoids rotten fruit*

im srry but this new logo looks like a paw patrol spin off pic.twitter.com/oS29T19dZl — Anna (@planet__anna) October 25, 2022

For those old-school Whovians, though, the Paw Patrol memes are rubbing them up the wrong way as this logo is actually an update of the one used during Tom Baker’s beloved tenure.

For those complaining about the new logo and calling it "paw patrol"



You're just wrong https://t.co/gYDC519jtu pic.twitter.com/K19BOtaU42 — Kai (@Syberkai) October 25, 2022

Everybody’s asking the wrong question.

That Doctor Who logo is from 1974 so I think the question should be why the Paw Patrol logo looks like it. — Bobski 🇺🇦 (@Bobski1984) October 25, 2022

On top of this logo unveiling, today also delivered the announcement that the BBC and Disney have entered into a groundbreaking partnership to make Disney Plus the official streaming home of Doctor Who moving forward, at least outside of its native United Kingdom and Ireland, which should only open the doors of the TARDIS to an even bigger audience than ever before. Meanwhile, what’s Paw Patrol got? A movie with Kim Kardashian in it? Pfft.