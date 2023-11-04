Selling Sunset has been accused by fans and critics of allegedly misleading viewers or hiding information for the sake of self-image, as well as the near-total disappearance of Davina Potratz from the reality series. Originally a recurring cast member, the real estate agent was bumped up to main status during season 2, likely in part due to her fiery personality that always kept the drama coming.

Davina seemed to disappear with little explanation – a common criticism, regarding its rather flattering depiction of the Oppenheim real estate company, to an extent that arguably borders on marketing for the Hollywood home sellers. Potratz got a reputation on the show for being brutally honest, and sometimes even defiant of her bosses’ wishes, but was this her downfall? Or did she move on to bigger and better things? Here’s what you need to know about the realtor’s absence, and what the show is reluctant to reveal on camera.

Why did Davina Potratz leave Selling Sunset after season 4?

Davina Potratz left as a main cast member of Selling Sunset largely due to the fact that she had left the Oppenheim Group that the series is centered around. At the time of her departure in late 2020, Potratz confirmed to People that she had joined Douglas Elliman, a rival real estate group, based in Beverly Hills.

“It’s not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision,” Potratz told the publication.

Portratz’s former boss, Jason Oppenheim said that “Davina has always been a tremendous asset and a valued agent at the Oppenheim Group, and she is also a friend whose career decisions I very much respect and support.” He confirmed that there were no hard feelings about her departure, and he “will always want the best for Davina, and I hope that we continue to work together in the future.”

At the time, Portratz said she “certainly hope[s] that I’m still part of the cast,” and her wish seems to have come true. The realtor appeared occasionally in season 6, making brief appearances in the Oppenheim office, showing that she’s still on friendly terms with her former coworkers.

Potratz was not, however, show selling any homes, as that would be advertising for the competitor, something that the Oppenheims likely would not have been on board with. The property expert is said to be returning for guest appearances in season 7, so watch this space.