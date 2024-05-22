Cartman eating food with a napkin around his neck in South Park
Image via Comedy Central
Category:
TV

Why is Cartman using Ozempic on ‘South Park?’

An Ozempic episode was bound to come sooner or later.
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
|
Published: May 22, 2024 12:23 pm

South Park has more seasons than we can keep track of — or want to, really. In one way or another, though, the show’s weird comedy and its social commentary always ends up drawing us in. In two days time though, fans will be getting a new one-hour special episode.

Recommended Videos

The Paramount Plus exclusive titled “SOUTH PARK: THE END OF OBESITY” will surely strike a nerve among quite a few people — though it won’t be the first time this has happened. This time around though, what exactly is the reason behind this inevitable backlash? Well, that’s because the butt of the joke will be Ozempic — celebrities’ favorite drug. More specifically, Cartman will be using Ozempic to lose weight, and here’s why.

Why will Cartman be using Ozempic in the new South Park episode?

Cartman with pimples playing World of Warcraft in South Park
via Comedy Central

In the new South Park special episode, Cartman uses Ozempic as a means for doctors to combat obesity in America. While the episode has yet to be released on Paramount Plus, the trailer reveals that it will revolve around Cartman’s weight loss, as his childhood obesity is often one of the many running jokes on the show. Apparently, upon consulting a doctor, Cartman’s mom is informed that the only way for Cartman to improve his health is by losing weigh — and quickly. Thus, Ozempic enters the picture.

If you’re out of the loop, Ozempic is a prescription drug used to assist adults with Type 2 diabetes. However, in recent years, many celebrities and wealthy individuals have turned to Ozempic for weight loss. Despite its controversy — since the drug is essentially vital for those who are actually ill — celebrities such as Whoopi Goldberg, Rebel Wilson, Oprah, and Kelly Clarkson have all openly discussed using prescribed weight loss medications in recent years.

Now, adding to the list will be Cartman, and unsurprisingly so. After all, it was only a matter of time before South Park poked fun at the drug, and above all, at those who use it instead of adhering to a clean and regular exercise regimen. Oh America, never change.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Francisca Santos
Passionate about gossip, a dedicated music enthusiast, and an unapologetic weeb, Francisca is a freelance writer at WGTG. When she's not writing, she can be found taking her dog on walks, defending BTS' honor, and re-reading 'One Piece'.