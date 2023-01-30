Warning: The following article contains spoilers for HBO Max’s The Last of Us episode three, “Long, Long Time.”

HBO’s The Last of Us continues delivering incredible episodes, each one dealing powerful emotional blows to the audience. In episode three, Frank (Murray Bartlett) and Bill (Nick Offerman) took center stage, in what is being highly praised as one of the best TV show episodes of all time. Accompanying the beautiful writing of the episode were the actors’ incredible performances, which helped drive home the emotional weight of the characters’ story.

Naturally, the show has made some changes in its adaptation of the source material, but so far, none other has been as huge or had as much of an impact as Bill and Frank’s ending. The episode portrayed their years-long love story, culminating in a deeply romantic yet tragic conclusion. After spending a life together, a very debilitated and wheelchair-bound Frank requests to spend a final day with Bill, before facing death.

When it becomes clear that Frank will not be moved from his decision, a beautiful melody starts playing, making the audience’s tears run down faster, as they witness the couple’s last hours together. While most might not have realized it at the time — too engrossed in the moment — a second-watch has sparked the curiosity of some viewers, who swear they recognize this song. Well, they aren’t wrong.

What is the song playing during Bill and Frank’s last day?

Photo via HBO

The montage of Frank and Bill’s wedding and last meal together is set to the tune of “On The Nature of Daylight” by Max Richter. The song is part of Richter’s second album, The Blue Notebooks, which was released back in 2004. While its title might not immediately ring many bells, the song has been featured in popular movies, like Shutter Island, Arrival, and Stranger Than Fiction. Additionally, Ritchter’s melody has blessed viewers’ ears in season four, episode nine of The Handmaid’s Tale.

We have to admit, an almost two-decades-old song seems incredibly fitting to close out Bill and Frank’s story. Now, anyone who wishes to recall the couple’s last moments can simply put “On The Nature of Daylight” on, and let the emotions flow.

Episode three of The Last of Us has set the bar incredibly high, and we can only hope that the rest of the season will continue to balance the horror of its premise with the tenderness and lovingness human beings are capable of.