Will Ezra Bridger be in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3?

As The Mandalorian gears up for the release of its third season, the rumor mill has been hard at work spinning fast and frequent stories of potential cameos of beloved characters in the wider Star Wars Universe.

One such character is Ezra Bridger, the protagonist in the Disney animated series Star Wars Rebels. It wouldn’t be the first time a character from another Star Wars show appeared in The Mandalorian. In season two alone we met Bo-Katan Kryze from Clone Wars, the leader of a group of Mandalorians known as the Nite Owls, and perhaps even more excitedly, former Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, also from Clone Wars, played by the magnificent Rosario Dawson.

The appearance of these characters naturally had our ears pinned to the ground for any additional Clone Wars or Rebel cameos. Given Ahsoka’s very big name drop in Chapter 13, we have reason to believe we might be one step closer to seeing our favorite Rebel protagonist in live-action form.

Will Ezra Bridger be in The Mandalorian season three?

Screengrab via Disney/Lucasfilms

Season two of The Mandalorian took everything we loved about season one and cranked it up a notch. Episode five was no exception. In fact, it’s what kick-started the remainder of the season into gear. In that episode we learned Grogu’s real name, we met Ahsoka Tano, and we followed Ahsoka into the city of Calodan as she dueled the city’s leader, Elsbeth. But perhaps most interestingly was the name Ahsoka dropped that we hadn’t expected to hear.

Face to face with Elsbeth, Ahsoka demanded the ruler to reveal the whereabouts of her master, Grand Admiral Thrawn. This was a big moment for the show as it really pulled us even deeper into the Rebels canon. More importantly, it opened the door to another potential character appearance: Ezra Bridger. Given that Bridger’s recent disappearance directly relates to Thrawn, it seems like we might meet one while in search of the other.

That being said, no official word of Ezra Bridger’s character has been announced, at least not yet. It’s very likely that we could see Bridger in Ahsoka Tano’s spin-off series Ahsoka instead of The Mandalorian. (Ahsoka is rumored to hit Disney Plus toward the end of 2023).

However, given The Mandalorian’s past of introducing characters in the wider Star Wars Universe (Boba Fett, Bo-Katan, Ahsoka, even Luke Skywalker), it feels like only a matter of time until we meet the live-action version of Ezra Bridger, whether that’s in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, or another series.

The Mandalorian season three is expected to drop near or around Christmas of 2022, although no official release date has been mentioned as of yet.