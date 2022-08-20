Will Fan-Favorite Haldir be in Amazon Prime’s ‘Rings of Power?’

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power carries with it a world of great expectations, and Haldir of Lórien’s appearance is on that list. Haldir, played by Craig Parker in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings, was a scene-stealer in the movies and fans want more of him in the Amazon Prime series.

Haldir was a Galadhrim (people who lived in the trees) Elf of Lothlórien who guarded the forest’s northern borders as a marchwarden. He had two brothers, Rúmil and Orophin, but unlike them, he traveled beyond Lórien, and he could speak Westron, the Common Speech of Middle-earth. When he met the Fellowship of the Ring he guided them to Caras Galadhon, the chief city of Lothlórien, and they spent the night on a flet, a platform in the trees that kept them away from roaming Orcs.

New 'LOTR: The Rings Of Power' Posters Released 1 of 24

Click to skip













































Click to zoom

His brothers didn’t have much interaction with the Fellowship, however, because the language barrier made communication difficult. Haldir had a particularly contentious relationship with the ax-wielding dwarf Gimli because of their race’s notoriously bad history. In one scene, Haldir said that the Elves hadn’t had to deal with the dwarves since the dark days. Gimli responded in an old form of Dwarvish known as Khuzdul that he spits on his grave.

In the Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers film, his role was greatly expanded. Haldir arrives with an army of Elves sent by Elrond and Galadriel to Helm’s Deep, and they fight valiantly against the army of Orcs. Many people loved Haldir because of his disposition, growth, and helpfulness. The Elf gets past his disdain for Gimli, welcoming him as the first Dwarf to come to Lórien since Durin’s time. At Helm’s Deep, he dies in battle, but he’s honored for his actions by the people of Rohan.

The Galadhrim existed during the Second Age, which is the time period Rings of Power takes place. The Sindar Elf Amdír was their king until he and many of his people died during the Battle of Dagorlad. Although Haldir hasn’t been confirmed for the prequel series, it’s possible he could show up — if not in season one, perhaps in a later season, as there will be five in total. Haldir is connected to both Elrond and Galadriel, who will be major characters in Rings of Power, and if Haldir fans call for him loud enough, they could make magic happen.