Will the Hit Netflix Series 'Heartstopper' Return For Season 2?

Netflix’s Heartstopper was an instant hit when it appeared on the streaming service in April.

The charming coming-of-age series follows Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring, a gay British teen who gradually falls for the boy one seat over, Kit Connor’s Nick Nelson. The uplifting and sweet story gained an immediate fan following in the wake of its April 22 release on Netflix, and viewers are already clamoring for more.

Will Heartstopper have a season two?

The first season of Heartstopper enthralled fans through each of its eight episodes, and many viewers are already eagerly looking forward to season two. Critics are lauding the first season as an “innocent and refreshing” foray into the somewhat tired coming-of-age genre. It’s being praised for its pacing and for the actors’ emotional and deep portrayals of teenage romance, allowing a show with LGBTQIA+ youths at its center shine without leaning too far into its otherness.

The show is already being considered a benchmark of LGBTQIA+ representation, leaving fans of the first season desperate for more. Given the first season’s recent release date, however, news of season two is still essentially non-existent. No follow-up season has yet been announced, but Netflix would be foolish to ignore the show’s potential.

While season one told its story in relatively complete form, there is plenty of potential for more stories to come. The first season — barely a week following its release — currently has a 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and is considered to have “universal acclaim” on Metacritic. The show’s popularity is almost certain to prompt a follow-up season, but we are speculating here. There is no guarantee that Heartstopper won’t be a “one and done.”

That being said, it’s extremely unlikely that Netflix will ignore this show’s clear potential. The popularity of the first season is all but certain to prompt a season two, but fans likely have a year or more to wait. Hopefully season two — should it come — will be well worth it.