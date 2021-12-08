Will Smith’s new show is now streaming on Disney Plus

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means, Disney Plus subscribers. It’s time for the Mouse House’s streaming platform to debut its latest original TV content. The highlight from today’s haul⏤excepting the latest episode of Marvel’s Hawkeye, of course⏤is new docuseries Welcome to Earth starring Will Smith. All six episodes of this globe-trotting National Geographic limited series are now available to stream on the service worldwide.

Welcome to Earth follows Smith as he journeys across the planet to explore the world’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets. Along the way, the King Richard actor is guided on his awe-inspiring journey by elite explorers such as marine biologist and National Geographic explorer Diva Amon, polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields, engineer and National Geographic explorer Albert Lin, National Geographic photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.

Produced by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root’s Nutopia, and Smith’s own company Westbrook Studios, the show documents the star entering a live volcano, diving 3,300 feet down into the ocean, crossing the Serengeti, and braving powerful white-water rapids in Iceland. All told, Welcome to Earth was filmed across a whopping 34 different countries.

Will Smith in Disney Plus' 'Welcome to Earth' 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though it will no doubt still draw in audiences, Smith’s new show comes at a time when the Men in Black star is becoming a bit of a divisive figure on social media. It seems that decades of good will are being slightly chipped away for some after Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith continue to be extremely open about their relationship in interviews, with one circulating petition asking for the couple to be banned from talking about their love lives ever again.

Will Smith most recently appeared in November’s Williams family biopic King Richard and is currently shooting Antoine Fuqua’s Apple TV Plus action thriller Emancipation.

You can catch all six episodes of Welcome to Earth on Disney Plus now.