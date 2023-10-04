Will there be a ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ season 2?

Even though Guillermo del Toro has been more well-known for his unique and intricate works like The Shape of Water and Pinocchio, he has one series that is so emblematic of his influence that it carries his name in the title. The Netflix original called Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is an eight-part series of horror shorts, created and presented by del Toro.

Guillermo del Toro has a penchant for creating well-received movies and TV shows, and his Cabinet of Curiosities is no different. The anthology series has earned wide-spread critical acclaim and fanfare. But will that be enough to propel Cabinet of Curiosities into a renewal for another season? Right now, only time will tell.

Will there be a season 2 of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities?

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities had a stellar first season, so will there be a second one in the works? Sadly, we don’t know right now. There has been no official word from Netflix on whether or not Cabinet of Curiosities will be renewed for a second season. It’s possible that Season 2 is eventually released, but we currently have no way of knowing if this is true.

While many fans want there to be a second season of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, fan desires don’t always win out when it comes to Netflix shows. There have been many cancelled Netflix series that had tons of viewers and fans behind it. It seems like even when a show is doing well, Netflix may sometimes cancel or fail to renew the series for a myriad of reasons. Many of those reasons are kept from the public, which doesn’t help audiences predict whether or not a renewal will happen.