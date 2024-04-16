Will there be a ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ season 2?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters just concluded its first season earlier this year, and the finale opened a lot of doors for season 2. The show expands on existing lore in some compelling new ways. But its concentration on human drama more closely resembles the 2014 Godzilla film.

The inaugural TV expansion of Legendary’s blockbuster MonsterVerse received some mixed reviews, from critics and fans alike. So, a second season for Monarch seemed uncertain. In fact, fans are also unsure if Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is also the final MonsterVerse movie. So, the future of Monarch’s entire universe has always been somewhat ambiguous.

Many viewers do feel that season one of Monarch finished strong by ramping up the pace and indulging more science fiction antics. And if Monarch did come back for another season, it would likely receive a bigger budget, possibly allowing even more monster action. But for some fans, its character-driven approach is also a worthwhile aside to the increasingly zany movies.

Is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters returning for a second season?

Season 2 plus spin-offs. Now that’s a legacy. pic.twitter.com/9XjCzYulYS — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 11, 2024

Image via AppleTV

In a recent post on Twitter, the official Apple TV account confirmed that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is coming back for season 2. They accompanied the announcement with a brief teaser.

The footage hints at some of the monsters that fans might expect to see in season 2, though nothing is officially confirmed yet. While the number of episodes wasn’t revealed, the next season will probably offer up another set of 10 episodes.

Apple TV also surprised fans by revealing that there will be further spin-offs. Unfortunately, the announcement doesn’t offer any details about these spin-offs. So, fans can only speculate on just how many shows will appear, and what their focus will be.

Since Monarch will continue on its own, the other spin-offs will likely explore totally new areas of the MonsterVerse. The film series has accumulated plenty of other characters and locations, which it only briefly explained. For example, it introduced the Hollow Earth concept early on, and sequels have barely touched the surface of its potential.

Image via Apple TV

At this time, Apple TV has not confirmed a release date or window for season 2 of Monarch. The first season of Monarch premiered in Nov. 2023. So, another season will likely release sometime in fall again.

There are only a few more months until fall 2024, so season 2 may not have enough time to roll out this year. However, adding more shows on top of the Monarch renewal seems very confident and optimistic. As such, it is still plausible that Apple TV will aim to fast-track new content.

If something new is coming this year, then more details could arrive much sooner than expected. At the very least, the renewal and extra spin-offs imply that the MonsterVerse will continue. This enthusiasm could possibly extend to the movies, too.

