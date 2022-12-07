Will there be a season 3 of ‘Warrior Nun?’

With Netflix, no show is ever truly safe, unless, of course, it’s crown jewel, Stranger Things. Fans have been left traumatized over out-of-the-blue cancellations for shows that were seemingly generating decent traffic for the streamer as well some other genuine fan favorites. Think Sense8, Anne with an E, One Day At A Time, The Society, and the list goes on.

It’s understandable, then, that fans of its latest fantasy hit, Warrior Nun, are starting to become anxious over whether or not there will be a continuation for their favorite show. Despite a lukewarm first season that aired over two years ago, Warrior Nun‘s recently released second season has been generating quite the buzz and growing a significant following online.

Fans have been rioting over the way Netflix has largely overlooked the show’s promotion, which has generally not been a great omen for past series that wound up getting axed. They took it upon themselves to flood the streamer’s Twitter feed with appeals for a renewal and fair treatment of the Alba Baptista-led show.

And Warrior Nun Season 2 premiered almost 3 weeks ago! Where are the interviews, profile icons? GIVE US THAT TRIPLE RENEWAL ALREADY AND PROMOTE YOUR SHOWS WELL!!!

WATCH WARRIOR NUN

RENEW WARRIOR NUN#WarriorNun #WarriorNunS2 #WarriorNunS3#RenewWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/mjrUt7z2Ke — Gemma Salazar (@Gemmahpj) November 29, 2022

If you guys like the actions scenes in this show, you’ll love the actions scenes in #WarriorNun check it out! https://t.co/O7JNg6wWK4 — just say when || WNS2 SPOILERS (@feedmesapphics) November 25, 2022

Even the show’s creator, Simon Barry, is trying to get Netflix’s attention through other means by showing the streamer that Warrior Nun‘s numbers warrant an opportunity to keep developing its world.

Ummm @netflix, I’d like to introduce you to @Forbes – I’ll just wait over here while you chat… https://t.co/VgqKYaTErJ — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) November 24, 2022

Netflix has yet to address the fans’ campaign or the creator’s plea. Season two of Warrior Nun broke Netflix’s top 10 in a whopping 70 countries despite the lack of promotion. The show was renewed for a second season soon after the first few episodes premiered in 2020, so Netflix’s silence could be worrying.

Warrior Nun is based on the book, Warrior Nun Areala, by Ben Dunn, and is led by Portuguese actress Baptista, who plays Ava Silva, a young member of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword, tasked with fighting demons on Earth. She is joined by Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent, Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila, among other talent from all over the world.

Warrior Nun has not yet been renewed for a third season, but fans should continue making their voices heard, as Netflix is surely not interested in turning any more subscribers away.