Will there be ‘A Shop For Killers’ season 2?

Korean content is increasingly the rising star to watch, as state-side viewers ditch the rote stylings of American content for the greener pastures of shows like A Shop For Killers.

Its not the type of series you would typically expect to find on Disney Plus, but the show’s thrilling first season is giving all those MCU releases a run for their money. Starring Kim Hye-jun as Jeong Ji-an alongside Lee Dong-wook’s Jeong Jin-man, the first season introduced fans to an intriguing new story.

A Shop For Killers follows Jeong Ji-an following the death of her uncle, as she takes over his strange shopping mall called “Murthehelp” and finds herself targeted by killers. Season 1 got viewers hooked, and they’re ready for more. But is more coming?

Will A Shop For Killers return for season 2?

Season 1 of A Shop For Killers finished off with heaps of questions left unanswered, putting fans in a tough spot. There’s definitely plenty of room for another season — or several — of the Disney Plus show, but no second season has been announced by the streamer.

That’s not necessarily the bad news it seems like, however. The show released its first season on Disney Plus between Jan. 17 and Feb. 7 of 2024, and its finale episode is still supremely fresh. The show just barely polished off its first season, so its understandable that season 2 has yet to get a green light. That will probably follow eventually, given the show’s popularity, but Disney isn’t likely to announce anything until its had a few months to consider the pros and cons of a continuation.

Once the show gets an official renewal — or, god forbid, a cancelation — we’ll update this article to keep you in the loop.