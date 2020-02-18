The Witcher Season 2 Has Officially Begun Shooting

The fantasy show based on the hit video game and book series has gained quite the following since its release and fans everywhere are very excited for the next chapter of The Witcher. Thankfully for them, it’s been confirmed that Netflix’s beloved series has started shooting its second season.

The first run of the gripping fantasy drama was an action-packed thrill ride that kept viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. There were epic fight scenes, spellbinding magic and all sorts of breathtaking beasts pushing the intriguing narrative forward. It really is no surprise that the series is still the most popular show in the world and has caused a huge surge in sales for the franchise. Given all the hype surrounding The Witcher, many were wondering when the shooting of the second season would start, and now we know that production is officially underway.

A Battle-Ready Henry Cavill Headlines New Photos For The Witcher 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For the next installment, we can expect that most of the criticism received from fans regarding the confusing timeline and narrative inconstancies with the source material will be addressed. Not only that, but there’s also been some casting news as of late, with reports saying Mark Hamil has been offered the role of Vesemir. Meanwhile, Netflix is also adding two new Witchers for the upcoming outing named Lambert and Coën.

The Witcher’s next run seems to be coming along nicely, then, and all signs point to another successful season. Now that we know they’ve begun shooting, it won’t be long until we get a solid release date and perhaps even a trailer. Until that happens, though, fans can enjoy every second of the exhilarating first season of The Witcher, which is streaming exclusively on Netflix.