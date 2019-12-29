The Witcher EP Explains Why Season 2 Will Be Less Confusing

As is the case with any new series, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of The Witcher had to cram a lot of world-building and characterization into the first season and the multiple timelines ended up confusing many fans, but showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich says this issue will be fixed in the next season.

The world of the Continent, where The Witcher Saga takes place, has a complicated political landscape, not to mention various mythologies and races that all needed to be addressed properly. Otherwise, viewers would have a difficult time catching up with the narrative. This challenge was then magnified by the showrunner’s decision to adapt two books for the first season, as opposed to one. This is why many fans require explanation to understand a lot of things that happened in the first few episodes, from Geralt’s infamous adventures as a monster hunter to Princess Cirilla’s prophecy that ultimately leads to the fall of Cintra.

But executive producer Lauren Hissrich has assured us in a new interview that season 2 will be less confusing since the story becomes more focused. In her own words:

“What’s great about Season 2, I can tell you, is that, in what we’ve written, the story becomes much more focused. There’s a stronger drive in the story, because all of the relationships that we’ve been setting up in Season 1, actually start to come into fruition in Season 2.”

The showrunner didn’t stop there and teased us about different characters meeting and interacting with each other as the plot threads start weaving together to create something “more concrete”:

“Characters start meeting and interacting more,” She continued. “That goes well sometimes. It doesn’t go well sometimes. But it’s kind of like, all of those building blocks that we set up for the world finally start to come together into something a little more concrete.”

Of course, the writers aren’t making things up as they move forward, as Hissrich has already mapped out a coherent narrative for seven seasons. This can further assure fans that the producers know what they’re doing. Besides, people are loving the new original series from Netflix and Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt, in particular, is garnering much praise and attention.

With all that in mind, The Witcher has had a very successful debut on the streaming platform, and we’re excited to see what’s next for Geralt of Rivia and his companions in the coming years.