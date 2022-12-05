With terrible timing, ‘Blood Origin’ star admits they love ‘The Witcher’ because of Henry Cavill

Actress Michelle Yeoh opened up about her deep admiration for Henry Cavill as the 60-year-old did a press tour for Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin, a spinoff of the hit Netflix series The Witcher.

In the show, Cavill portrays the role of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter. The Witcher premiered on the streaming platform in 2019 and has had two successful seasons, with a third scheduled to debut in the summer of 2023.

In October, fans were shocked to hear that Cavill was leaving the series and would be replaced by Liam Hemsworth, which came soon after Netflix announced that The Witcher was picked up for a fourth season.

On Dec. 4, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Yeoh revealed that she and many others fell in love with The Witcher series because of Cavill.

While also praising Hemsworth, Yeoh said at the 2:44 mark,

“Henry did such a fabulous job with it, and he made The Witcher come to life, and we love the series. I love the series because of Henry. But now, we’ll see. I think Liam will bring great things, too. There’s always something to look forward to.”

Yeoh’s admission comes months after fans expressed how unsatisfied they were with Cavill’s replacement. Since the departure announcement, neither Netflix nor the actor has yet to address the reason behind it, but many can assume it’s because he is set to reprise his role as Superman following his cameo in Black Adam.

Cavill shared that news on his Instagram page on Oct. 24 with a video and the caption, “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”

There have also been rumors Cavill clashed with the showrunners over their treatment of the character and departing from the original books. Whatever the case, if you want to enjoy Cavill’s Geralt, the upcoming season three will be your last chance.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix. The Witcher: Blood Origin will premiere on Dec. 25.