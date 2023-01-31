With ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ ending, here are 5 other DC Comics shows that should be adapted for the screen

Titans and Doom Patrol are coming to an end after season four. While fans may mourn the losses, it’s an opportunity for other comic book adaptations that need to be made.

DC has been going through an overhaul ever since Warner Bros. and Discovery merged into Warner Bros. Discover, and James Gunn and Peter Safran became heads of DC Studios. In the prior era of the DCEU, the numerous live-action projects, including Titans and Doom Patrol, seemingly existed on different Earths. The CW’s Arrowverse had heroic crossovers and team-ups on a consistent basis, but other shows were islands unto themselves with hardly a reference to one another. Before the series comes to an end, there will be a Titans and Stargirl crossover, and it’s rumored that Doom Patrol might even join, but this kind of thing is not commonplace for the aforementioned shows.

Moving forward, the new DCU will attempt to be more unified in its stories as new projects come into the fold. What can we expect to see on the small screen? Let’s hope it’s these five.

Teen Titans

This might seem redundant with Titans ending, but showing the origins of the Teen Titans is monumentally important to the structure of the DC Universe. The series would feature Dick Grayson/Robin, Donna Troy/Wonder Girl, Wally West/Flash, and Garth/Aqualad, and show their formation as sidekicks who learn to become heroes of their own outside the shadows of their mentors. The team would build into an institution, becoming a place where young heroes can join and find companionship. Watching them grow and become the heroes of tomorrow would be immensely fulfilling, especially if it remained closer to comic book canon. It would also make for a great launching pad for other heroes, like Static Shock and Blue Beetle.

Justice League Dark

Justice League Dark would be the perfect series to explore the magical side of the DCU. The team would include Zatanna, John Constantine, Detective Chimp, Swamp Thing, and Dr. Fate, as they take on the world’s most dangerous supernatural threats. There are completely different rules when it comes to magic, and only this team is properly equipped to handle them. Justice League Dark could be one of the pillars of the live-action DCU. These are some of the most powerful DC characters (and Detective Chimp) and will undoubtedly play a huge role during major events. When villains like Darkseid arrive, you’ll want to make sure that the Justice League Dark is around to help even the playing field.

Justice Society of America

Stargirl has ended and Black Adam‘s fate is unclear, putting the Justice Society of America in a precarious spot. The JSA is the DCU’s first superhero team, and they’re deserving of a show to explore all the great stories they have. There are so many great characters who need to be spotlighted: Jay Garrick/Flash, Ted Grant/Wildcat, Alan Scott/Green Lantern, Power Girl, Mr. Terrific, and so many more. The JSA’s a story is about legacy and passing down the torch to the younger generation. A TV show would provide the time necessary to showcase those Golden Age characters interacting with the next wave of heroes, and it would be exciting to see how the two cultures clash. It’s way past time for the JSA to have its very own live-action series instead of being added to others.

Legion of Superheroes

Pulling off a Legion of Superheroes TV show would be extremely difficult, but it’s not impossible. LOSH takes place in the 31st century and has a huge lineup that spans the galaxy, but it could start small and then grow over time. The story would revolve around Cosmic Boy, Saturn Girl, and Lightning Lad as they face intergalactic threats and regulations from the United Planets. It explores themes of xenophobia and unification on a grand scale with epic battles, and the heroes have an eclectic assortment of powers. There’s Bouncing Boy, Chameleon Boy, Triplicate Girl, Matter-Eater Lad, and so many more. It’s such an expansive story, and with the proper team working to ensure things don’t get too complicated, this could stand out as one of the most original properties the DC universe has.

The Outsiders

The Outsiders occupy a very important part of the DC Comics. They’re a team of vigilantes who operate in the underground and aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty when necessary. The team would consist of Black Lightning, Katana, Signal, Grace Choi, Thunder and Lightning, and Metamorpho. Batman would lead and mentor the team, assigning them missions to complete. The underbelly of the DCU could be explored more in-depth with a show like this. A series could see them infiltrating criminal organizations, handling espionage missions, and partaking in general globe-trotting adventures that follow the threads of international corruption. The Outsiders could be the grim and gritty series that would have viewers questioning when is it right to cross the line for the greater good.