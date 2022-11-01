‘Wonder Man’ casting has heartbroken fans torn on whether they’re ready for Wanda to find love again

After spending the better part of a decade as a strictly supporting player, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff stepped out of the shadows to become one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved characters thanks entirely to the success and popularity of WandaVision.

As well as earning the star nominations at both the Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys for a heart-wrenching and stunning performance, the Scarlet Witch also assumed big bad duties in big screen sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While some fans weren’t too thrilled with the direction of her character, they remain in agreement that more Wanda is a necessity.

Olsen doesn’t yet have a solo project in the works for either theaters or Disney Plus, but you’d imagine her fingerprints will be all over the recently-announced Vision Quest. On top of that, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was announced to be headlining the Wonder Man series, and comic book readers will be fully aware that Simon Williams has plenty of history with Wanda.

To that end, though, not everyone is sure if they’re ready for the Disney Plus blockbuster to dive headlong into comic accuracy, because they’re torn on whether or not the time is right for the magic-wielder to move on and find love again.

IT’S OFFICIAL! Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll has been cast as WONDER MAN!



If Wanda and Vision never get to say hello again, Wanda and Simon could be the next power couple in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/9jW6lCrB5s — alias (@itsjustanx) October 31, 2022

The way I just jumped ship from Wanda/Vision to Wanda/Wonder Man?? I already know they're about to give us 🧪 chemistry 🧪. https://t.co/Vj2SWSJp3e — gabrielle alexa noel 💘 (@gabalexa) October 31, 2022

no why is vision getting a series when wanda should be with wonder man https://t.co/0Ypfqn35sE — zach (@anericanpsycho) October 31, 2022

Not everyone wanting Wanda to hook up with Wonder man, the man who blackmailed and abused her, just because the actor is hot. — BlackDevilX || #BLM ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 #BlackLivesMatter (@DevilTastic) October 31, 2022

wanda stans crying and trying to act excited for vision and wanda meeting again in vision quests as if they weren't shipping wonder man and her 3 weeks ago… pic.twitter.com/jPeCb8oRPn — Shea, just like butter (@ialreadytoldya) October 29, 2022

Vision never getting Wanda back from Wonder Man pic.twitter.com/jrlkA1Jj60 — Jay Freeman🇧🇧👴🏾 (@BayFolds) October 31, 2022

Having been explicitly tied to Vision for a number of years already, the MCU’s audience has invested heavily in the pair’s relationship, as the response to their nine-episode stint in Westview showed. We’ve got no idea if Wanda is even being lined up for Wonder Man, but a fast-rising star like Abdul-Mateen II landing the lead role signifies that he’s set for a major part moving forward, so it can’t be ruled out from happening eventually.