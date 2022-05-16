‘Yellowstone’ season 5 begins production

The Dutton family is coming back for more drama as Yellowstone season five begins production. Created by Taylor Sheridan and led by Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a ranch-owning family fraught with political and personal complications, Yellowstone is one of the most-watched dramas on cable.

Deadline has reported that the cast and crew have returned and are filming the fifth season of their hit drama on location in Montana. The series has been a major hit for the Paramount Network and its viewership has grown every season. In season four, the drama averaged 11 million viewers per episode, earning its first-ever SAG and PGA and showing no signs of slowing down.

Yellowstone follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who is doing his best to hold onto his ranch from various parties who want to claim it as their own. His family Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and a handful of ranchers do his bidding in his effort to hold onto his beloved land by any means necessary, and events often escalate to violence.

When we last left the Duttons, they were in a position of power compared to the lows they experienced in season three. John was recovering from a coma and the family had to discover who was responsible for attacking them in season three and blowing up their lives.

Sheridan has been quite busy lately with a handful of projects. The Yellowstone prequel 1883 starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill was released and was another success for Paramount. Its debut nearly doubled the previous record for Paramount Plus’s most-watched original series. He also created the crime fiction drama Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner, and a second season has already been ordered.

The next show set in the Yellowstone universe is 1932, which will follow the Dutton family during the Prohibition and Great Depression Era, and Sheridan’s mob drama series starring Sylvester Stallone will also be coming to the Paramount Network.

Yellowstone seasons one through four are available to stream on Paramount Plus.