‘Yellowstone’ stars are eager to get back to the ranch amid more rumors of a fast-approaching end

Yellowstone‘s fifth season left fans with quite the cliffhanger as viewers worldwide were met with the fact that the dynamics within the Dutton family would soon forcibly change, or everything they’ve all worked for throughout the last five seasons would all be for nothing. With an uncertain future and characters with lives hanging in the balance, fans can’t wait to watch a new sunrise at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

While the idea is thrilling to audiences, the cast and crew are just as excited to start the next chapter of their journey, and in a recent chat with Deadline, Wes Bentley, Piper Perabo, and Gil Birmingham spoke about what the future might look like for their characters.

Perabo says she’s almost hesitant to find out what happens with Summer next, and with good reason. She’s been everything from a thorn in all of our sides and Beth Dutton’s biggest enemy to John’s love interest — and there’s not a concrete future set forth for her. She’s not sure what Sheridan has in store for her next because she’s been through so much already.

“I can’t imagine what’s gonna happen to Summer next. That’s what is sort of terrifying.”

Bentley shares a similar sentiment, saying that Sheridan’s writing consistently leaves him stunned, and that’s part of what makes the experience so incredible. However, he also knows that he has to be prepared for things that are difficult to navigate.

“What’s been great about Taylor’s writing is he literally surprises me every time I pick up a script… but it’s usually tough. So whatever it’s going to be it’s going to be hard to do.”

With some of the most prominent members of the cast eagerly anticipating what comes next, the rumor mill is still churning with rumors of an uncertain future for the series. While it’s important to note that things can change, as of a few months ago, Cole Hauser shared that the series was still slated for at least two more seasons. Sheridan has a lot of story left to tell in the Yellowstone universe and a lot still left to share from the core series itself — we’ve not yet seen the last of Beth, Kayce, John, Rip, or the ranch hands we’ve grown to love.

The latest rumors sound a lot like the chatter that’s been quietly filling space since early this year, and “sources” have allegedly told the New York Post a series of things, some of which contradict each other. Some of the most recent “revelations” are everything from the idea that Yellowstone won’t invite guests back at all to the idea that Costner will return, but only for a few remaining episodes — rounding out the show with season five. An insider alleges that there are hopes for egos being put aside for the sake of the series and that the problem might not be Costner at all but that Sheridan has embraced a newly found fame and is stretching himself too thin.

Needless to say, it seems that a lot of the information from sources is conflicting and is as baseless as Wes Bentley remarked earlier in 2023.

The latest rumors say that Cosnter has been ready to breathe life into the character of John Dutton but that Sheridan didn’t have the material ready, but without confirmation from anyone at Camp Dutton, it’s likely that we’ll never know the whole story — and maybe that’s for the best. The Dutton family drama exists in the capacity that it does because of the effort, passion, and talent of the cast and crew, and we’d like to think that they care enough about one another and the fans to ensure the Dutton story gets told to its fullest potential.