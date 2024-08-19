Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via Peacock
Category:
TV

You might get a little jelly when you find out which collab ‘Love Island: USA’ winner Kordell Beckham is already checking off his bucket list

It looks like his long-term goals have been completed...
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|

Published: Aug 19, 2024 05:46 pm

Finding the girl of his dreams (AKA Serena Page) and taking home $50k as the winner of Love Island: USA season 6, this summer just keeps getting better and better for Kordell Beckham. Today, Aug. 19, one of his long-term goals (#IYKYK) finally came true, securing a partnership with a brand that he has been dreaming of working with since the beginning of his stardom: Cheez-It.

Recommended Videos

Although Kordell and Serena coupled up on the first day in the villa, it took several days for the latter to feel a spark with the Houston, Texas native, questioning his depth and his overall intelligence. Having a great deal of “get to know you” chats in the early stages of the show to see if there was actually a connection there, there is an iconic instance where Serena wanted Kordell to share some of his long-term goals, with the 22-year-old admitting that he would like to be sponsored by the cracker company someday.

“I definitely want to do sponsorships as well… Cheez-Its, I can’t get enough of Cheez-Its,” Kordell said at the time, resulting in a serious eye-roll from Serena. Lucky for Kordell, things appeared to have worked out in his favor nonetheless!

Today, Aug. 19, Cheez-It and Kordell shared a collaborative post to Instagram captioned, “Long-term goals. Tomorrow,” poking fun at the infamous conversation with Serena. In the photo associated with this oh-so silly caption, the model and aircraft fueler is seen rocking a Cheez-It-branded crewneck sweatshirt on the front of one of their classic cracker boxes, and naturally, fans of the franchise went crazy:

“This is my favorite thing that’s ever not happened to me directly”

“And we were clowning this mans goals 😭😭 He made it happen”

“No dream is too big or too small 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Kordell’s Love Island: USA co-stars got a piece of all of the action as well, also taking to the comment section to express their enthusiasm for this collaboration:

Serena Page: “YOU SEE ITT 🥳🥳🥳”

Liv Walker: “YAYAYAYAYA”

Kaylor Martin: “Love this 🔥”

Rob Rausch: “Bro completed his long term goal. WHAT ARE YOU GONNA DO NOW??”

Miguel Harichi: “HE DID ITTTTTT”

As for what this collaboration will entail, it includes Kordell-branded boxes of his favorite Cheez-It flavors — White Cheddar, and Hot & Spicy — which combine to form his dream flavor combo that he revealed on an episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast: Spicy White Cheddar. Called the “Kordeezy Cheezy Couple,” these special-edition Cheez-Its will be available for purchase online beginning Aug. 20 at 11am ET/9am PT, and we recommend that you snag a box while supplies last. We have a feeling that these will sell out in a heartbeat!

Until then, to see Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, and the rest of the Love Island: USA season 6 cast back in action, catch the highly-anticipated reunion special tonight at 9pm ET/6pm PT via Peacock. Based on what we have seen via social media, it is sure to be as spicy as can be

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).
twitter Link to melanierooten.godaddysites.com linkedin