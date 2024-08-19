You might get a little jelly when you find out which collab ‘Love Island: USA’ winner Kordell Beckham is already checking off his bucket list

Finding the girl of his dreams (AKA Serena Page) and taking home $50k as the winner of Love Island: USA season 6, this summer just keeps getting better and better for Kordell Beckham. Today, Aug. 19, one of his long-term goals (#IYKYK) finally came true, securing a partnership with a brand that he has been dreaming of working with since the beginning of his stardom: Cheez-It.
Although Kordell and Serena coupled up on the first day in the villa, it took several days for the latter to feel a spark with the Houston, Texas native, questioning his depth and his overall intelligence. Having a great deal of “get to know you” chats in the early stages of the show to see if there was actually a connection there, there is an iconic instance where Serena wanted Kordell to share some of his long-term goals, with the 22-year-old admitting that he would like to be sponsored by the cracker company someday.
“I definitely want to do sponsorships as well… Cheez-Its, I can’t get enough of Cheez-Its,” Kordell said at the time, resulting in a serious eye-roll from Serena. Lucky for Kordell, things appeared to have worked out in his favor nonetheless!
Today, Aug. 19, Cheez-It and Kordell shared a collaborative post to Instagram captioned, “Long-term goals. Tomorrow,” poking fun at the infamous conversation with Serena. In the photo associated with this oh-so silly caption, the model and aircraft fueler is seen rocking a Cheez-It-branded crewneck sweatshirt on the front of one of their classic cracker boxes, and naturally, fans of the franchise went crazy:
“This is my favorite thing that’s ever not happened to me directly”
“And we were clowning this mans goals 😭😭 He made it happen”
“No dream is too big or too small 🔥🔥🔥🔥”
Kordell’s Love Island: USA co-stars got a piece of all of the action as well, also taking to the comment section to express their enthusiasm for this collaboration:
Serena Page: “YOU SEE ITT 🥳🥳🥳”
Liv Walker: “YAYAYAYAYA”
Kaylor Martin: “Love this 🔥”
Rob Rausch: “Bro completed his long term goal. WHAT ARE YOU GONNA DO NOW??”
Miguel Harichi: “HE DID ITTTTTT”
As for what this collaboration will entail, it includes Kordell-branded boxes of his favorite Cheez-It flavors — White Cheddar, and Hot & Spicy — which combine to form his dream flavor combo that he revealed on an episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast: Spicy White Cheddar. Called the “Kordeezy Cheezy Couple,” these special-edition Cheez-Its will be available for purchase online beginning Aug. 20 at 11am ET/9am PT, and we recommend that you snag a box while supplies last. We have a feeling that these will sell out in a heartbeat!
Until then, to see Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, and the rest of the Love Island: USA season 6 cast back in action, catch the highly-anticipated reunion special tonight at 9pm ET/6pm PT via Peacock. Based on what we have seen via social media, it is sure to be as spicy as can be…
Published: Aug 19, 2024 05:46 pm