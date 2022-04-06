Zach Braff reveals his ideal storyline for a ‘Scrubs’ reunion movie

Actor Zach Braff helped give the world Scrubs on NBC for nine years, and now the 47-year-old has described what a cinematic revival of the medical comedy series would look like, if he got his way.

“My dream storyline – I always say this every time a reporter asks me – is … you know how much they wanted to make their independent movie, Dr. Acula? My dream is that, somehow, they come into some money and they finally get a chance to execute their lifelong dream of being independent filmmakers and making the Dr. Acula Dracula movie.”

Braff made the comments while speaking to Looper Monday. In the aforementioned show, Braff’s character, J.D., had written a screenplay in which he played a vampire doctor. It was suggested in the series that the story had some promise, and it ultimately spawned a real New York-based band of the same name. While Braff is open to returning to his earlier role, we also reported last month that he was unsure if it would ever return, and recommended fans check out the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast he does with Donald Faison.

“For now we’re going to stick with our podcast – Fake Doctors, Real Friends – and if you’re not listening, please check it out. You can get it wherever you get your podcasts.”

If you want to watch Scrubs, it is available now on Hulu. If you want to catch some of Braff’s more recent work, his movie Cheaper by the Dozen is streaming on Disney Plus.