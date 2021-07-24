When Should You Expect Fire Force Season 3?

It’s no secret that anime has become a huge part of today’s wave of cartoon culture. With stunning visuals and amazing fight scenes from shows like Demon Slayer and Naruto, anime has managed to impress both older and younger audiences to the point where you can’t go anywhere without seeing Dragon Ball Super merchandise or a My Hero Academia cosplay on Instagram. Every year, fans intensely watch their Crunchyroll and Funimation subscriptions for a new slate of both new and returning shows. And one of the newest to make its run, Fire Force, has ani-maniacs eagerly waiting for Season 3 to find out what’s next for the supernatural team of firefighters.

Who would ever think that an anime about firefighters could be cool? Apparently, Soul Eater creator Atsushi Ōkubo did when he created the series about the pyrokinetic teams known as The Special Force Company tasked with dealing with humans who spontaneously combust and transform into living fires called Infernals. Ever since its premiere in 2019, Fire Force has continued to draw in audiences with its fast-paced action and unique storyline, earning the series its spot as one of the most-watched anime shows of 2020.

The series follows Shinra Kuskabe–a third-generation pyrokinetic who can ignite his feet with fire–as he joins the misfit Special Company 8 to uncover the mystery of the Infernals and the presence of their worshippers, the White-Clad. Shinra finds out more about his pyrokinetic abilities throughout the first and second seasons and unravels connections between the Infernals and his past that raise the stakes for Special Company 8. With the second season finale ending in a cliffhanger last December, fans have wondered if the hit series would return in 2021.

Though most anime series usually return after a year, there haven’t been any new developments on the third season’s release date. However, it is expected that there will be an announcement or a teaser trailer sometime in 2021. Currently, the Fire Force manga is in its 28th volume, with plans to end the series on the 30th volume. As the first two seasons have covered most of the manga, it’s more than likely that the anime’s third season will be the series conclusion.

And since there hasn’t been any notice of cancellation, it’s only right to assume that the crew is hard at work developing the third season as we speak. So hopefully, fans will see the series return sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.