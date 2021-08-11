Like many YouTubers, Danny Gonzalez got his start on Vine. The now-defunct video-sharing app saw him lend several classics to its archives, including his definitive “I come on a bit strong sometimes,” which continues to crop up in Vine compilations to this day. His strong start lead to a lucrative career on YouTube, where the 27-year-old content creator has racked up millions of subscribers.

Nearly five million subscribers, in fact. Many of his loyal fans followed him from Vine to YouTube, but the remainder of his followers trickled in over the years thanks to his comedic content and winning charm. Gonzalez has turned those followers, and the hundreds of millions of views they have given him, to make a career out of his YouTube content creation.

Over the years, the comedy videos Gonzalez has uploaded to YouTube have earned him upwards of 860 million views, racking up the monetary return for all of his hard work. He has also collaborated with other former Viners and YouTube creators, including Drew Gooden and Kurtis Conner. In 2019, he and Gooden actually went on a comedy tour titled “We Are Two Different People,” playing on the fact that he and Gooden are often mistaken for one another. The mix-up comes, according to the duo, from the fact that they are both “skinny white guys on the internet.” Conner came along on the “skinny white guy” tour as the show’s opener.

So How Much Does Danny Gonzalez Make?

Gonzalez’s efforts have paid off for him in a big way. His YouTube uploads earn him just under $100,000 a year, based on estimations from Net Worth Spot. The hundreds of thousands of views his videos earn on a daily basis push his daily income into the $4,800 range. He has also worked with a number of sponsors, including Dell, McDonald’s, and Audible.

Gonzalez also earns an income from his music. Most of his musical creations are comedic in nature, a fitting approach for the humorously-minded Gonzalez, but have earned him the official moniker of “musician” on the web. His amusing tracks, including the iconic “I’m Gonna Kill Santa Claus,” are a big part of why his fanbase keeps coming back for more. Much of his music can be enjoyed on a variety of sites, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Soundcloud, and Pandora.

All of this has given Gonzalez an estimated net worth of just under $4 million. At only 27 years old, that is quite an impressive feat. Add in the income he has made from his comedy tour, along with the additional income he earns from his goofy second channel and backup gaming channel, and this young content creator has set himself up well.