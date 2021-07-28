The rise of TikTok has given a platform for a new era of celebrity and one of the largest creators on the platform is Addison Rae.

Addison Rae Easterling rose to fame sharing her dancing content to TikTok that quickly rose to popularity and started trends that other creators would attempt to emulate themselves.

Since 2019 when Addison rose to fame she has ventured into endeavors outside of TikTok including brand ambassador roles, her Spotify exclusive podcast with her mother “Mama Knows Best” and her own makeup line.

With all these achievements in such a short amount of time, you may be wondering how old Addison actually is.

How old is Addison Rae?

Addison Rae is currently 20 years old. The TikTok star was born on October 6, 2000, in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Not only has Addison managed to propel herself into stardom during her short run, but alongside her popularity also rose her parents Monty and Sheri who both boast massive TikTok followings of their own.

Only being 20 years old and in the infancy of her career, Addison is sure to break new ground on projects and expand into the wide world of entertainment over the coming years. This has already begun as the TikTok star announced her move into TV with the upcoming Netflix teen comedy He’s All That, a remake of the 1999 show She’s All That. The show is set to release on August 27.

Whether you know her for the TikTok stardom, her successful makeup line, or the few controversies she’s found herself in over the past year, there is no denying the success Addison Rae has found.