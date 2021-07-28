One of TikTok’s biggest stars is Bryce Hall. The creators boast over 20 million followers on the platform with a further almost four million subs on his YouTube channel.

Hall got his start on the live streaming platform YouNwo before transitioning to Vine in 2014 where he would garner an audience of over 30,000 followers before its shutdown at the end of 2016.

Alongside his Vine, Hall had been uploading to a YouTube channel but his real takeoff would happen after an appearance in the social influencer documentary Jawline, multiple public controversies, and the rise of TikTok in 2019.

How old is Bryce Hall

Born on August 14, 1999, Bryce Hall is currently 21 years of age. From being one of the social media’s biggest stars to participate in a highly publicized boxing match, in his early 20’s Hall has done it all.

Hall would become the founder of influencer home Sway House where he would recruit fellow creators to live with and collaborate on content.

In March of 2021, Hall took on fellow influencer Austin McBroom in a boxing bout as the main event for the YouTubers vs TikTokers card which saw creators from each respective platform face off in the ring. Despite losing the fight by KO, Hall didn’t go home without a win as the event had been quite a success.

The career of Hall has just ramped up over the years and alongside his fellow Sway House alumni fans of his can expect the content to get more extreme as he gets older.