How old is Tony Lopez on TikTok

One of the biggest stars to rise from the TikTok era so far has been Tony Lopez. The social media star has garnered millions of followers over his multiple social media accounts and found a huge market for his style of content.

Since his rise, Lopez has collaborated with many of the platform’s largest stars including Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and his brother Ondreaz Lopez.

The TikTok who is a former member of the Hype house hasn’t been without his share of controversy over the past few years including allegations of soliciting sexual acts and pornography from minors. As well as the nude photos of himself that were leaked online in 2019.

With so much having taken place in the short span of his career you may be wondering how old Lopez is.

How old is Tony Lopez?

Tony Lopez was born on August 19, 1999, and is currently 21 years of age.

During the rise of TikTok Lopez found fame in late 2019 with his dancing content and currently boasts over 22 million followers on the platform. Along with their dancing content on TikTok Lopez and his brother Ondreaz have hosted in-person dance workshops in the past.

The two brothers spun their TikTok fame into other social media avenues garners massive followings on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Despite his past controversies in the short duration of his career so far, Lopez has remained in the public eye as one of TikTok’s largest creators and looks set to continue this reign heading forward into the future.