When you set up your TikTok account, it should come as no surprise that you’ll need to provide a handful of details such as your name and age. Some of these details, like your username, can easily be changed, but others aren’t so simple.

One of the most important parts of your TikTok account can also be one of the most difficult to edit: your age. You’ll need to be over 13 years old to make an account, but if you enter your age incorrectly and are looking to fix that, we’ve got you covered.

Though you can’t change the age on your TikTok account manually by yourself, there’s another way to change it if you need to.

How to change your age on TikTok

If you want your age changed on TikTok, you’ll need to contact the platform directly either via email or through the app. You can email [email protected], explain your situation, and request a change.

The other way to go about it is by using the in-app support system. Here’s a step-by-step guide to completing that process.

First, open the TikTok app on your device.

Next, navigate to your account screen, which can be done from the “me” menu in the bottom right corner of the main screen.

Now you’ll want to press the Settings menu button in the top right. This will appear like three lines.

From the Settings and Privacy page, scroll down until you see Support and select this from the list.

From the Support options, choose “Report a Problem,” “Account and Profile,” “Editing,” “Profile,” and “Other.”

Now choose “Need more help?” and you’ll be taken to a feedback form where you can enter your request and submit it for consideration.

Following either of these methods, you’ll be contacted by a TikTok customer support rep who will ask for further identification before any changes can be made to your account.

Be sure to check back here for all the latest TikTok news, tips, and tricks.