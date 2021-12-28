How to get the viral Roblox filter on TikTok

While many fans are drawn to TikTok for its choreographed dance numbers, viral lip-syncing, comedic quotes, and duets, it’s also gaining popularity for the filters and effects on the popular app. From looking like a Disney character and becoming invisible to bling effects and the time warp scan, your videos on the app can look unique and truly awesome with a few clicks and swipes.

If you recall from a few months ago, several of your friends and family were probably posting images of themselves looking like Disney characters — a TikTok filter that was everywhere. Now a new filter is growing in the ranks, and fans of the game Roblox are loving it.

What is the Roblox filter?

The Roblox filter everyone is talking about creates a Roblox avatar for you! If you’ve ever spent a little too much time making your avatar perfect, scrolling through hairstyles and tops/bottoms to find just the right outfit, then you know the struggle that can come with selecting your avatar. The Roblox filter does it for you!

We’ve got to be honest with you here — the filter everyone is talking about is actually called the “Material Gworl” filter and is based on a Roblox character, but don’t go into it expecting the character to look like you unless, of course, you look like it first. What exactly are we getting at here? Let’s have a look.

The filter turns you into a Material Girl no matter what you’re dressed like or how you look, but you don’t have to tell that to your friends and loved ones. You can hype the video up and get them excited for the big reveal. It’ll be nothing like they’re expecting!

For some, the filter isn’t terribly off, and you could even pass for this filter being made for you if you’ve got the right outfit and hairstyle.

How do you get the Roblox filter?

So just how do you get the filter? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Just follow the steps below.

Open the TikTok app.

Click on the Discover tab.

Search for ‘material gwooorl.’

Click the pink record button by the filter. The correct filter has been uploaded by lednique in the results tab.

Step away from your camera enough to get most of your body in the camera and the effect will appear on the screen.

Now all that’s left is to record your video and share it!

Trust us, these videos will be some of your favorites and your friends and followers will agree. Have fun and happy TikToking!