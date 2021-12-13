Whether you’re a creator or a simple user on the app enjoying the content, sound effects are integral to most, if not all, TikTok videos. A video paired with the right sound can drastically increase the shareability of a creator’s posts, and if they go viral, those same posts can inspire creators from all over the TikTok community to use your sound in their own videos.

Thanks to the app, you have several options to choose from when incorporating sounds into your TikTok videos: you can use your own sounds, sounds from other videos, or ones from TikTok’s music library. You can even record a voiceover if you need to narrate over your post.

However, if you’re a beginning TikToker, you’ll first need to learn how to incorporate sounds into your posts.

According to Business Insider, there are a few tips that you need to remember before creating a sound on TikTok:

Aim for a clean sound recording with minimal background noise, which can be distracting.

Make your sounds loud and clear so that even if someone is listening to your video over their phone speakers in a crowded place, they’ll still get the gist.

Keep your audio short, and if you can get it to loop seamlessly, that’s even better.

Try to create something new and unique. Think about what you can bring to the table that’s different.

Once you’ve taken those things into consideration and have come up with a game plan, then you can start focusing your attention on how to create sounds on the app.

How to make a sound on TikTok

Whether it’s a funny voice, a sound effect, or a cover of a popular song, you can use these steps to create your own custom sound in the app.

Open the TikTok app. Tap the plus + icon at the bottom of the screen to create a new video.

Tap the red circle on the bottom of the screen to record a video. This audio will become your custom sound. When you’re finished recording, tap the red circle again, then tap the red checkmark on the bottom-right of the screen.

Edit your audio recording using the options on the bottom and side panels. You can slow down the audio using the slow-mo effect, clip the audio, or add a voice effect. When you’re finished, tap Next.

Post your TikTok by tapping Post.

On the TikTok video, tap the spinning record on the bottom-right of the screen.

Tap Add to Favorites to use the audio later. Alternatively, tap Use this Sound to create a new video using your custom sound.

How to add a voiceover to TikTok

Voiceovers are good for creators who are uploading DIY tutorials or doing brief narrations in their posts. To create a voiceover, all you have to do is follow these steps:

Open the TikTok app. Tap the plus + icon at the bottom of the screen to create a new video.

Record or upload a video, then tap the red check mark on the bottom-right of the screen.

On the side panel, tap Voiceover.

Tap or long press to record a voiceover. If you want to keep the video’s original audio in the final video, ensure the circle next to Keep Original Sound is checked. When you’re finished, tap Save.

Tap Next, then post your TikTok.

How to add a sound from TikTok’s music library

Some of the best videos usually incorporate sounds from popular songs or unknown music that are edited to fit the premise of the posts. If you prefer using that to create a sound instead of making your own audio, then all you need to do is follow these easy steps:

Open the TikTok app. Tap the plus + icon at the bottom of the screen to create a new video.

Tap the red circle on the bottom of the screen to record a video. When you’re finished recording, tap the red circle again, then tap the red check mark on the bottom-right of the screen.

Tap the Sounds icon at the bottom-left of the screen.

Tap to select a sound from the Recommended list, or tap More to search for additional sounds.

Tap the snipping tool, then drag the audio clip left and right to pick the section you want to include. Tap the red check mark when you’re finished.

When you’re finished adding sound, tap Next.

Post your TikTok by tapping Post.

Once you play around with it for a little while, you can start mixing it up and incorporate everything to really make your video stand out from the rest. You’re sure to come up with some interesting TikTok concepts if you put your mind to it.