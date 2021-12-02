How to unfollow someone on TikTok

TikTok has a ton of content to check out and there’s almost an unlimited supply of new videos added to the platform daily. Thankfully, with the “follow” feature, you’re able to easily pick which creators you’d like to keep tabs on more regularly.

Following TikTok users will make their videos appear on your “following” page, where you can find a curated selection of content exclusively from users you’re a fan of.

Like everything else, your taste in TikTok creators may change over time and there might come a day when you don’t want to see one or more of the accounts you’re following anymore. Fortunately, unfollowing fellow users is quick and simple and you can do it right now.

How do I unfollow someone on TikTok?

Unfollowing a fellow TikToker can be done simply by visiting their user page. Here’s a step-by-step guide on what to do:

First, find the user you’d like to unfollow either by pressing their account image on a video of theirs or by searching their name.

Once you’re on their profile, simply press the middle button that looks like a figure with a tick on it.

Now you’ll see the follow button appear once again, signifying that you no longer are following that user.

If you’re looking to unfollow multiple TikTok users, the best way to find them will be to head to your own profile and press the “following” count on your page. Here you’ll see a list of everyone that you currently follow. If you click the “following” button next to a user’s name, it will instantly unfollow them. It’s that simple!

Check right back here for other useful tips, tricks, and TikTok hacks.