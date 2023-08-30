‘I paid my money, I have a right to it’: Belligerent movie buff hijacks woman’s assigned seat at the theater

The human disruptor! One of the most entertaining type of videos on TikTok, besides cats, of course. Whether they’re getting flights grounded, or fighting with fast food workers, or in this case refusing to move from theater seats, these selfish main characters have no regard for others and couldn’t care less. Fun to hate watch, though.

Let’s set the scene. It’s a movie theater like any other with assigned seats. Normally, you pick your seat, you go to your seat, and you watch the movie. If someone’s in your seat, you kindly ask them to leave, and they do.

In this particular instance, none of that happened. The video starts with the man screaming, “why do you have to have mine?”

“It’s not yours,” the exasperated employee says.

“Leave me alone!” The very annoying man with long blond hair says.

“I pay my money I have a right,” the manchild says.

“To sit in your seat,” the employee answers.

Then the genius says, “how can you tell it’s not my seat?”

Perhaps sensing that this man will respond to logic, the employee points out that “your ticket has your seat number on it.”

It’s pretty hard to argue with that kind of logic, but boy does he try.

“Whatever,” the manchild says. Whatever!

Employee tries to reason but the man says, “I’m going to be an a**hole” because you’re being one.” “I’m not,” the employee answers. By the way, this employee should get a raise. How do we make that happen?

Eventually backup arrives in the form of a manager. Now they’re both pleading with this adult brat to simply move to his assigned seat.

Oh, and he’s holding everyone up. They stopped the movie and everything.

“So if I move over one seat, everything will be solved?” He says.

In a very calm voice, the manager tries to explain that he’s disrupting everyone else. Does he care? He does not. It doesn’t matter what anyone else is going through. His happiness is the only thing that matters. Why are there so many people like this?

When he finally lets her talk, she tries to explain again that he’s ruining everyone’s time.

“We’re gonna ask you to leave. We’ll get you a refund, though,” she continues, with the calmness of a nun.

He stands his ground. “I don’t know, I might want to be taken out in handcuffs now.” CALL THIS MAN’S BLUFF. But also I get the manager’s position. Everyone’s trying to keep the situation under control, except for the manbaby, of course.

This is unfortunately the landscape of the modern theater experience post-Covid. As CNET pointed out, movie theaters enjoyed a monopoly for a long time, simply because there was no where else to go to see movies.

Now, there’s so much competition from everywhere else that for the first time in a long time they have to work to keep people coming in. Which means they have to be nice to customers.

Director Christopher Nolan pleaded with people right after theaters closed in 2020 to return to them:

“When this crisis passes, the need for collective human engagement, the need to live and love and laugh and cry together, will be more powerful than ever.”

While he’s enjoying success with Oppenheimer right now, that attitude of “you can’t tell me what to do” left over from the pandemic is spilling into other facets of life, and this video is the perfect example of that.

Back to the video of the child stuck in a very annoying man’s body. There’s a cherry on top of this sh*t sundae, by the way. After the manager offers a refund, he has the best (worst) response:

“I want more than a refund.” Wow. The entitlement. This is why people hate Americans. He wants more than a refund for forcing everyone to listen to him yell at a service worker instead of watching the movie they paid for.

What does he say next? “Can I get a drink?” Unbelievable. She says, “we’ll take care of you.” Then he goes, “fine, and I’m never coming back.” Like that’s some kind of threat. Like they’re blessed with his presence.

Maybe the best part is when we stands up and we get to see this basement dweller. He’s the human embodiment of the m’lady movement.

“Bye everyone,” he says while he slides his leather jacket on over his t shirt and red sweatpants. “Enjoy your movie.”