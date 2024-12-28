‘I will not tolerate these tactics’: Woman’s rented space is repeatedly invaded by arrogant new owners

Sometimes, and depending on your personality, you may want to believe that other people, particularly strangers, share your values and won’t stoop to levels that you wouldn’t even begin to think of.

Desiree, who is nicknamed The Roof Queen on TikTok for being the CEO of a modest construction company, tried to be patient at first when her office building’s new owners started overstepping and causing her understandable anxiety.

Naturally, however, there comes a point when boundaries have to be set. But what happens then if these inconsiderate if not downright rude and haughty people keep trespassing the line you’ve clearly set? Boiled down to this description, it sounds like an experience women know all too well – some people cannot seem to grasp the meaning of the words “no” and “stop” regardless of how they are expressed.

Indeed, Desiree started feeling uneasy and fearing for her safety after a too-long-for-comfort period living this stressful saga.

A civil legal matter pertaining to a lack of any civility

@theroofqueen Imagine someone forcefully breaking into your office everyday and truly believing they are in the right and that I’m the crazy one✨delulu✨… and the emergency exit sign is a sign that I taped and stuck to the door so that they’d stop using it and leaving it open…. ♬ original sound – The Roof Queen

“Imagine someone breaking into your office every day,” Desiree narrates at the beginning of a security video, “and truly believing they are in the right, and you are the crazy one.” Then, the clip shows an unpleasant-sounding contractor breaking into her office and admitting to having ripped “her f***ing bungee cords,” which she had put in place to prevent her leased workspace from being invaded without prior notice.

Once her post exploded on the social media platform, Desiree decided that a longer explanation was in order. In part one of her “storytime,” she explained how the “new owners bought [her] office building in August” 2024, and, right off the bat, she “started seeing red flags.” By “the end of October,” after her office had been broken into multiple times, Desiree and her landlord “started to have this dispute about signage.”

On Nov. 5, Desiree was warned that “construction renovations and remodeling next door was gonna start happening.” She was fine with this until she started receiving notifications on her phone from her office camera, meaning her landlord’s contractor was going into her empty workspace when he had no business being there.

Things do not get any better from here. Although the owner, Justin, acted like he didn’t know anything about the “recurring entrances,” Desiree said in part two that, judging by the conversations that she caught on her camera, “he was complicit.” She also addressed the events that could be seen in the security video.

After I saw that the contractor called me a psycho on the video, and seemed to be using tactics to intimidate me, is when I started bringing this to everyone’s attention and started posting notes on my doors and sending emails saying that I will not tolerate these tactics that are happening.”

In part three, Desiree explained that, after having property damaged, she was finally at her wit’s end, so she decided to post a Cease and Desist letter “on all of [her] entrance doors.” In part four, the longest video so far, Desiree showcased the email conversations between herself, Anita, a construction contractor, and the landlord, Justin. The exchange escalated as further disagreements over Ohio state law emerged.

In another TikTok, filmed on a different day, Desiree revealed how nervous and frightened the “really aggressive” male contractor from the security footage had been making her feel.

“I would rather be overreacting than not take my safety seriously,” she stated. Another security video Desiree subsequently posts demonstrates exactly why she has reasons to be spooked by these individuals’ brazenness.

In the end, Desiree had enough. “When I’m done, I’m done,” she wrote in the caption that accompanied the video of her emptied-out office. In the comments, she told other TikTok users that she had gotten attorneys involved in the landlord matter. Hopefully, The Roof Queen will find a more peaceful kingdom wherein she can establish her office and be crowned the victor in this messy legal squabble that put her through so much trouble.

