TikTok is one of the biggest social networking services on the planet, so it’s no surprise people are interested in investing in it.

Particularly in the wake of last year’s shocking GameStop turnaround, brought about by a surprise maneuver from a single Reddit community, people — particularly young people — have become more interested in the stock market. With their minds set on potentially successful ventures, many people have turned their gaze to TikTok, one of the fastest-growing brands in the world.

Can you buy shares of TikTok?

Bad news, investors. ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, is privately owned. That means its shares are not currently available on the stock market for purchase.

There are rumors, however, that the company has plans to debut an IPO, or Initial Public Offering, which would make some of its shares available to the public. Speculation surrounding this potential is hazy and unconfirmed, unfortunately, leading many to assume that ByteDance has no intent to share its success with smaller investors.

A 2021 report from the Financial Times claimed that a TikTok IPO was impending, with plans from the company to make it public in late 2021 or 2022. 2021 has officially come and gone, and the only news interested investors got about TikTok’s IPO was disappointing. Reuters reported in August 2021 that the Financial Times report was inaccurate. An unnamed TikTok spokesperson reportedly told the outlet that claims of its intent to launch an IPO were false. The spokesperson also declined to share any further details, leaving potential investors in the dark regarding the TikTok IPO’s future.

TikTok is only growing in value. Its user base expands daily, and — as noted by Dexerto — the company unseated Google last year as the most popular domain on the web. Interest in the company isn’t going down anytime soon, and investors aren’t giving up on their dreams of TikTok stock options. Until the company decides to share more details, however, we’re just going to have to wait.

On the bright side, r/WallStreetBets is accepting new members daily, too. You can always invest in GME while you wait.