‘That’s no longer a stray cat, that’s your cat’: Woman bonds with stray so much it knows her work schedule and turns up every day on the dot

Humans generally choose their pets. They go to their local kennel or shelter – please adopt, don’t buy – and pick their future four-legged best friend, usually after a moment of what feels like the start of a fateful bond. But other times, arguably even more special, the animal chooses its human.

Going by missjadem744 on TikTok, this woman from Ireland discovered that a little kindness can earn you forever unconditional love from a stray. Being a kindhearted individual, Jade got the tabby cat treats and food, and in turn, the feline, having learned her work schedule, returned to her time and again after she clocked out, always greeting her with a series of affectionate meows.

After it happens a few times, to the point where it becomes routine, there is no denying the hand of fate: this is her cat now.

Happy kitty, happy life

The TikTok user found her cat – or the cat found her? – for the first time on June 3 when he decided to follow her home from the gym. On that first video, Jade commented: “It’s now on my bed… I think it’s staying for the night.”

And hence, that’s how this beautiful friendship begins, with what one might initially assume is a one-night sleepover.

After feeding her stray for the first time, he kept showing up at her door, sometimes even climbing in through the window. It was as if he was given Jade no other choice but to make it official between them.

For a while, Jade thought her friendly neighborhood kitty was a girl, but upon bringing him to the veterinary clinic she discovered otherwise. She was also told that her new buddy is around 2 to 4 years old.

“That cat is begging for a home, bring him in!” wrote one netizen, echoing many others’ sentiments.

Hearing the commenters’ pleas loud and clear, in the end, Jade made the right decision and adopted her loyal stray. She now has dozens of TikTok videos sharing the beautiful bond she has forged with her new pet. Jade takes her feline friend on walks on a harness and leash, something that, as a former stray, he visibly enjoys. Walks on a leash is not an activity for all cats, some would rather stay indoors all day, but the ones who enjoy it, really thrive from the exercise and the opportunity to explore the outside world.

Surely, Jade and her tabby have many more years of memories to make, some of which will surely be posted on her social media account so she can share with her followers and others online snapshots of the happiness and affection one gets from forming such a unique lifelong connection.

