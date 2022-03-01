TikTok is nothing without its trends. Dance crazes, viral movie phrases, special FX, and trendy filters are what drive the video-sharing app’s business model and the latest is a far cry from learning how to moonwalk over the strains of the latest hot mashup. The online test sweeping the platform is a 38 question exam using sliding scale answers to show how the test-taker actually experiences the emotion of anger.

I am 17.2% more susceptible to anger than the average person. https://t.co/RCOK9FBCcc via @idr_labs — “____’s bunny”when!? (@BUNNIEESSLVT) February 28, 2022

Unlike most of the quizzes and “tests” of dubious scientific provenance that occasionally trend on TikTok, the MAT actually has some real scientific pedigree. Developed from the research of Dr. Judith M. Siegel, currently a Professor Emerita of UCLA’s department of community health sciences, the MAT is designed to map out an individual’s anger management progress through a series of statements which the taker agrees or disagrees with on a sliding scale. Some of the statements include:

“I can make myself angry about something in the past just by thinking about it.” “People sometimes bother me just by being around me.”

“At times, I feel angry for no specific reason.”

The test appears to be psychometrically valid. According to Dexerto, IDR labs, a provider of personality assessment tests that makes the test available to their online users, has said, “Analyses of Siegel’s work have found the test to have good psychometric properties in the form of high validity and test-retest reliability. Consequently, the test is frequently used for research purposes and in clinical settings, where it has been shown to be relevant, not just to a person’s anger, but to their physical health and stress responses as well.”

The best question in multidimensional anger test pic.twitter.com/3EecC9mTHE — Raya Dimitrova (@RayaIDimitrova) February 28, 2022

Depending on their answers, users receive a percentage score in a set of categories that include, Anger Arousal, Anger Spectrum, Hostile Outlook, External Anger, and Internal Anger, in order to receive a cumulative Total Score. These results are then compared to the national average score.

To take the test yourself, you have to visit the IDR website. Once there, answer each of the 38 questions by dragging the slider bar along the scale from “agree” to “disagree.” Once you’re finished, the site will show you your score on the results page, which you can then post to TikTok and compare with others.

Users should bear in mind that taking the quiz, while it may be enlightening, should not be taken for a legitimate diagnosis or assessment from a mental health professional. According to IDR’s disclaimer, “The results of our online multidimensional anger test are provided ‘as-is’, and should not be construed as providing professional or certified advice of any kind.”