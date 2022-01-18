A new TikTok trend is providing the perfect opportunity for users to show off their very best photos.

Dubbed simply ‘The Photo’ trend, the platform’s latest craze is actually a resurgence of a late 2021 trend. It has returned to popularity in the early weeks of 2022, as users take a moment to share a quick glimpse of their top photo picks.

The trend itself is quite straightforward. It simply involves a user showing a short clip of themselves in their current state, before switching over to a photo reveal. The unveiled pictures can be a favorite selfie, a surprisingly good candid shot, or really any picture that a user is proud of. The trend is prompting a wave of self-confidence-boosting posts, as users share their favorite shots with the world.

The majority of videos participating in the trend are set to a sped-up version of the instrumentals from Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd’s “Lost in the Fire.” The music pairs perfectly with the trend, soundtracking hundreds of quick, brief clips and flawlessly highlighting everyone’s favorite photos.

The ‘The Photo’ trend is a real confidence-booster, as it allows people to show themselves at their best — or at least in the moments they feel most self-assured.

Both men and women are participating in the trend, but the vast majority of videos taking part come from women. Still, these additions from some of the men of TikTok are nothing to shake a stick at.

A number of big names are participating in the trend, with some of TikTok’s biggest stars — like Charli D’Amelio and Lawrence ‘Larray’ Merrit — taking part.

Even Drew Barrymore jumped on the trend. And honestly, her photo is one of the best.

Of course, it took little time for some users to deviate from the initial bounds of the trend. They ignored the prompt and, rather than show themselves at their best, shared funny or embarrassing photos instead.

Honestly, these are some of our favorite additions.