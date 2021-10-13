Watch: Attack On Titan Trailer Confirms Part 2 Of Final Season Release Date

Attack On Titan fans only need to wait less than three months to see the premiere of the second part of the anime’s final season, as the above trailer officially confirms that date to be Jan. 9, 2022.

The second part of the final season will feature the return of director Yuichiro Hayashi, writer Hiroshi Seko, character designer Tomohiro Kishi, and music composers Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto as well as the cast returning.

Prior to the upcoming second half of its final season, Japanese channel NHK will air six compilation specials that goes over the entire series up to now. All 75 episodes will be covered in the specials, which will begin airing on October 24th, 2021. A few original anime episodes will also air during the specials.

The first part of the anime’s ultimate season, appropriately dubbed Attack on Titan The Final Season, originally aired on NHK in December 2020. It’s also streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and Funimation. In addition, Cartoon Network also began airing the anime on Jan. 9, 2021, with the English dub hitting Funimation streaming on Jan. 10, 2021.

The show originally began airing back in April 2013, with the second season picking up in April 2017. The third season was split up as well, with the first half premiering in 2018 and the second half airing in 2019.

The series is based on the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama, which started in 2009. You can catch an English version of the final 34th volume of the Attack On Titan manga when it is published by Kodansha Comics on October 19th, 2021. You can also watch the first season of the show on Netflix.