Watch: Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ Music Video Is A Retro Anime Masterpiece

Dua Lipa is a worldwide musical sensation and it’s hard to argue she’s not after being nominated for six Grammy awards in 2020 alone. Those accolades came to her thanks to the album Future Nostalgia. it was featured over 40 best albums of the year lists across various media outlets and one of the best songs on the album, ‘Levitating,’ can be thanked for its success.

Now Dua Lipa has teamed up with an animation group called NOSTALOOK that specializes in creating animations in the style of the 70s through the 90s to create the official ‘Levitating’ music video. The group did an amazing job channeling the energy of anime like Sailor Moon and Creamy Mami to create something truly special.

“We, “NOSTALOOK” have produced an animation MV for Dua Lipa’s song “Levitating”! We did our best to create a retro and cute atmosphere like the 80’s anime. Hope you guys enjoy the MV. Thank you for your valuable time!” NOSTALOOK on Twitter

Dua Lipa’s album Future Nostalgia featuring hit singles like ‘Don’t Star Now’, ‘Physical’, ‘Break My Heart’, ‘Hallucinate’ and of course ‘Levitating’ is available for purchase now.