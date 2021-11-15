What Does NNN Mean On TikTok?

With Thanksgiving right around the corner and Christmas not far behind, social media users all over the world are gearing up for the holiday season. Whether on YouTube or Instagram, content creators have begun their yearly tradition of sharing everything from cooking tutorials to decorating tips. Even TikTok users have recently gotten into the festive spirit, albeit for an entirely different reason.

Lately, you may have seen the letters “NNN” flash past your eyes as you’ve browsed the endlessly entertaining video sharing platform. Most people don’t pay much attention to such tags, but for the ones who are curious, this particular one is a call to action that may or may not affect you greatly depending on whether or not you choose to participate.

What does NNN stand for?

NNN is an acronym that stands for “No Nut November.” If you’re wondering what that means, it’s basically a viral challenge that trends on social media every year and revolves around abstaining from sex and self-pleasure for the whole month of November.

The challenge first started online in 2010, and according to Know Your Meme, it was first posted on Urban Dictionary a decade ago by a user with the handle BicBoi 6969696969. The challenge drastically grew in popularity in 2017 when it reportedly emerged out of the NoFap community on Reddit, which is dedicated to “porn addiction and compulsive sexual behavior recovery.” The forum is known for hosting challenges that call for participants to abstain from pornography and masturbation for a period of time.

According to Distractify, No Nut November is primarily practiced by men. Women are not mentioned in most descriptions of the event, but they are allowed to participate if they so choose. Some women have actually complained about the challenge, saying that they’ve been forced to go without sex for the entire month because their partner is participating in the challenge at the time.

Of course, not everybody takes part in No Nut November, but there are plenty of people who use the challenge as a chance to joke about it on social media. Most of the time, these jokes are usually about how difficult the challenge is for most men and how quickly they tend to prove themselves incapable of actually doing it.

Most TikTok users have been posting about No Nut November for the past few years, but the trend seems to be gaining even more popularity as more men discover it.

The jokes don’t stop there. Shortly after November, another viral trend plays off the sexual innuendo of NNN called Destroy D*ck December. This is the complete opposite of NNN, as it encourages people to take part in an enormous amount of sexual activity around Christmas time.

That’s not all. The challenge states that starting Dec. 1, the number of orgasms you have daily must correlate with that day’s date. For example, on Dec. 1, you would orgasm once, and on Dec. 28, you would orgasm 28 times.

Of course, it isn’t really possible for a man to achieve a high number of orgasms once the days start to reach the mid-teens unless he gets some major help from his friend Viagra. Oddly enough, for all the TikTokers who participate in challenges like NNN and DDD, very few joke about the latter’s impossibility.

Will you be participating in this year’s NNN challenge on TikTok? Let us know in a comment below.