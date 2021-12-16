TikTok is a platform with an abundance of content, with thousands of new clips uploaded each day. The app’s popularity means that many creators are able to establish a core following that regularly tunes in to see their new content.

For many of these creators, TikTok is simply a hobby, but thanks to Creator Next, that hobby can become a handy way to make some extra money on the side, or even become their main source of income.

Here’s everything you need to know about TikTok’s Creator Next program.

What is Creator Next on TikTok?

TikTok’s Creator Next program is a great initiative to help content creators monetize their content and take TikToking to the next level.

Members of the Creator Next program have access to a handful of unique tools that other users won’t be able to take advantage of. These include a Creator Fund that will reward creators for putting out content and a TikTok Creator Marketplace where brands and creators can collaborate. Other features include LIVE Gifts, Video Gifts, and Tips.

To get access to the TikTok Creator Next program, you’ll need to be 18 years old or above, meet the minimum follower count for your specific region, and have at least 1,000 video views in the past 30 days with at least three posts. You’ll also need to have good Community Guidelines standing on your account and not be a business account.

If you meet this criterion, then you can pursue TikTok’s Creator Next program and start making money for your content!