What is the ‘abcdefu’ TikTok song?

TikTok has spawned a mountain of trends in recent years and it seems that a whole slew of new ones go viral every week, each soundtracked by a new song or sound effect. Right now, one of the most popular songs on the app is the “abcdefu” song.

What is the “abcdefu” song about?

The “abcdefu” song is about a hard breakup, with the narrator happily exclaiming that they no longer want anything to do with their former paramour. This, according to the singer, means wanting nothing to do with their family, either, but their former lover’s dog gets a pass.

The segment of the song used in most TikTok videos features these lyrics:

I was into you, but I’m over it now And I was tryin’ to be nice But nothing’s getting through, so let me spell it out A-B-C-D-E, F-U And your mom and your sister and your job And your broke-a*s car and that s**t you call art F**k you and your friends that I’ll never see again Everybody but your dog, you can all f**k off

Who made the “abcdefu” song?

The “abcdefu” song was created by GAYLE, a 17-year-old Nashville-based singer-songwriter. Her first single, titled “dumbass,” was released in Jan. 2020. From there, she has quickly gone from strength to strength. Her second single, “z,” was an even more massive success due to its commentary on Generation Z and the media perception of those within it.

The song came out after GAYLE went through a bad breakup. The singer said that she was writing really self-deprecating songs to get through the emotional pain and originally wanted to stay friends with the ex and their family, but when she was informed that the ex was talking about her behind her back, she got angry.

At the same time, another TikTok user left a comment on one of GAYLE’s videos asking her to write a breakup song using the alphabet, and the “abcdefu” song was quickly born, combining both of these inspirations.

What got the “abcdefu” song trending?

The song resonated with other TikTok users as well, who quickly used the track as the basis for their own videos. Many took to the app to make dances based on the song, focusing on getting one over on a person or concept that annoys them.

The song has also spawned a trend where people break objects, usually ones like plates and dishes, to represent getting rid of the toxicity in their lives. It’s unknown how long this trend will last, as TikTok has started to tag many of these videos with a warning that “The action in this video could result in serious injury,” which usually spells the end of a trend.

If you want to see the “abcdefu” song in action, head on over to TikTok to view it in all its glory.